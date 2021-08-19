Sci-fi dance show in haulage truck to be performed at Royal Docks
- Credit: Camilla Greenwell
A sci-fi dance show performed in a 40-foot haulage truck is coming to the Royal Docks.
Future Cargo is the latest outdoor work by Frauke Requardt and David Rosenberg.
The pair are known for their large outdoor shows, which invite the audience to wear headphones to bring them closer to the performance.
It is showing as part of Greenwich+Docklands International Festival, an annual outdoor performing arts festival running from August 27 to September 11 this year.
Future Cargo aims to deliver an intimate experience within a large-scale dance spectacle.
The production was created with longstanding collaborators Hannah Clark on set and costumes, Ben and Max Ringham on music and sound and lighting designer Malcolm Rippeth.
Future Cargo, which is free to attend, will be showing at 8pm on September 3 and 4 at Pontoon Dock.
Visit festival.org/whats-on/gdif-futurecargo/ for more information.
