Mural project seeks young people from Newham who care about climate action

Published: 9:01 AM June 16, 2021

Artist Ada Jusic is leading the project with participants challenged to create something fresh, exciting and moving. - Credit: Ada Jusic

A series of free workshops in mural painting are being offered to young people who care about climate action.

The Fresh Paint project is for youngsters from Newham and is led by artist Ada Jusic from Plaistow.

According to the organisers, participants will be challenged to create something fresh, exciting and moving.

No previous artistic experience is necessary and all abilities can apply, but the project is only on offer to young people aged 16 to 20 from the borough.

Workshops are due to take place at Stour Space, Old Baths, in Hackney Wick. There are bursaries available for anyone needing help with travel expenses.

Those who want to take part need to commit to four two-hour workshops and four mural painting drop-in sessions. Anyone who completes six out of eight sessions will be awarded a £50 art voucher.

There are workshops every Saturday from June 26 to August 14. One of these is to include a guest appearance by mural artist Gary Drostle.

Materials and refreshments will be provided. For more information, email freshpaintnewham@gmail.com