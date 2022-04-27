Opening: Taco Bell set to come to Stratford
- Credit: PA
Fast food chain Taco Bell is readying to open its newest branch in Stratford.
The 54-seat Mexican-inspired restaurant is located in the Stratford Centre.
And fans of Taco Bell will be able to enjoy its classic menu when the branch opens tomorrow (April 28).
The chain's well known dishes include quesadillas and Taco Bell's Crunchwrap Supreme.
Also on offer at the Stratford branch will be a special Taco Tuesday, which will allow customers to buy a taco and soft drink for £2 every week.
It will be the 94th Taco Bell restaurant to open in the UK.
Lucy Dee, head of marketing at Taco Bell UK, said: “We’ve had our eye on a potential restaurant in Stratford for a while, and we know we’ve got plenty of fans in the area who we’re looking forward to welcoming through our doors.”
The new restaurant will be open from 11am tomorrow.