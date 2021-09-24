US fried chicken chain Popeyes to open first UK outlet in Stratford

Published: 4:20 PM September 24, 2021

US fast-food chain Popeyes is set to open its first UK restaurant in Stratford.

The fried chicken brand, which has 3,400 restaurants globally, has announced it will open a site in Westfield Stratford City in November.

It follows an announcement early this year that Popeyes would be launching in the UK, with more locations to be unveiled soon.

Popeyes UK chief executive Tom Crowley said: “It’s fantastic to be opening our first UK location, following the months of anticipation and buzz that the news of our arrival generated.

“Our vision for our UK launch is ambitious and bold, and we felt a shared sense of purpose with Westfield Stratford City when we were on the hunt for our first restaurant.

“We are confident that they are the perfect partner to help us kick start our entry into the UK market.”

Popeyes says it will be taking a 1,531 sq ft unit in the shopping centre food court.