National Kebab Day: Some places to grab a doner in Newham

Published: 12:37 PM July 8, 2021

It's National Kebab Day today, so the Recorder is celebrating those Newham eateries offering a tasty doner.

The day (July 8) has been organised by Halal food news site Feed the Lion with the aim of helping to promote businesses.

National Kebab Day was set up to support businesses. - Credit: Feed the Lion

While Brits eat some 1.3million kebabs each day, the kebab industry itself contributes £2.8billion to the economy, according to the organisers.

Hamza A Bajwa, Feed the Lion’s chief editor, said: "National Kebab Day is as much a celebration of the mighty kebab as it is a celebration of the enduring spirit of restaurants and takeaways during the most difficult period for hospitality in living memory.

"The UK’s diverse multi-ethnic community means that our country boasts some of the tastiest and most varied kebabs anywhere in the world."

Here's a flavour of what Newham has to offer, in no particular order. Let us know if we've missed your favourite by emailing jonathan.king@archant.co.uk.

King Kebab & Pizza London

Barking Road, Plaistow.

Open 11.30am to 11pm.

With a four-star rating on Google, this eatery offers a range of kebabs, including lamb, chicken, mixed and kofte. There is even a doner pizza.

Eastern Delight Kebab House

Barking Road, Plaistow.

Open 11.30am to 2.30am.

Another four-star rated venue, Eastern Delight Kebab House has a menu with special kebabs including lamb halep and chicken halep made with "special sauce".

Best Turkish Kebab East Ham

Barking Road.

Open midday to 10.30pm.

With a four-star rating nudging five online, this one of Newham's top-rated kebab restaurants. It promotes itself as an "unassuming" spot serving "comfort food".

Fat Chaps

Plaistow Road, Stratford.

Open midday to 10pm.

Another four-star rated eatery, this one offers doner kebab favourites as well as the mega Fat Chaps family special which includes chicken shish, lamb shish, kofte kebab, chicken and lamb doner, a pot of chilli or garlic sauce and two extra bread.

Eastenders Kebab

Prince Regent Lane, Custom House.

11.30am to midnight.

Rated four stars, one reviewer online wrote: "Excellent local shop for generous portions of food for a decent price."