Indian restaurants to try in Newham, as recommended by readers

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:06 PM September 20, 2021   
Indian food on a table.

Here are the Indian restaurants and takeaways in Newham most recommended by our readers. - Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA

A number of restaurants around Newham make a thriving business from serving up classic Indian food.

We asked our readers to share their favourite Indian eateries and takeaways in the borough. 

Here are the most recommended places:

Aromas

This cosy, family-run restaurant in Forest Gate is popular with locals.

Located in Forest Lane by the junction with Woodgrange Road, it prides itself on serving quality, authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine.

The Wanstead Kitchen

This highly-rated Bengali and Bangladeshi restaurant in Pevensey Road in Forest Gate, near Wanstead Flats, was also a popular choice.

Taste of India

This Indian restaurant in High Street North, East Ham - and its vegetarian branch just down the road - were both recommended by readers.

Vijay's Chawalla

Located in Green Street, this well-known vegetarian restaurant dating back to the 1970s specialises in south Indian dishes.

