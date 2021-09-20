Indian restaurants to try in Newham, as recommended by readers
- Credit: Anthony Devlin/PA
A number of restaurants around Newham make a thriving business from serving up classic Indian food.
We asked our readers to share their favourite Indian eateries and takeaways in the borough.
Here are the most recommended places:
Aromas
This cosy, family-run restaurant in Forest Gate is popular with locals.
You may also want to watch:
Located in Forest Lane by the junction with Woodgrange Road, it prides itself on serving quality, authentic Nepalese and Indian cuisine.
The Wanstead Kitchen
Most Read
- 1 Police appeal to bystanders in alleged rape case
- 2 David Gomoh's killers jailed 101 years total for Canning Town murder
- 3 Kacem Mokrane: Newham man amongst seven charged with 2017 murder
- 4 Hospitality Day 2021: Newham's favourite cafe, pub and restaurant revealed
- 5 Jailed: Robbers who targeted OAPs at east London cashpoints
- 6 Otas Sarkus: Two charged with murder after fatal shooting
- 7 Watch the moment 'stolen' car drives into vehicles in East Ham
- 8 Steven Fry stabbing: Custom House victim named in murder investigation
- 9 Travel round-up: Road and rail disruptions this week
- 10 Plans to ease congestion at Stratford station receive £2m boost
This highly-rated Bengali and Bangladeshi restaurant in Pevensey Road in Forest Gate, near Wanstead Flats, was also a popular choice.
Taste of India
This Indian restaurant in High Street North, East Ham - and its vegetarian branch just down the road - were both recommended by readers.
Vijay's Chawalla
Located in Green Street, this well-known vegetarian restaurant dating back to the 1970s specialises in south Indian dishes.