London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park
- Credit: London Halal Food Festival/pardesi.com
A halal food festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
London Halal Food Festival is due to be held at London Stadium on September 25 and 26.
The organisers of the show, which previously took place in Wapping, expect to greet thousands of foodies from the UK and abroad.
There will be more than 100 food and drinks stalls, plus a shopping expo showcasing jewellery, home scents, meal kits and kitchen utensils.
Also lined up are cookery demos from celebrity chefs hosted by MasterChef 2012 winner Shelina Permalloo as well as halal eat-off competitions.
The festival is organised by Algebra Consulting. Its managing director Waleed Jahangir said: "We’re excited to be relaunching at London Stadium right in the heart of the community."
Graham Gilmore, London Stadium's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to host this exciting event."
Lyn Garner, chief executive of park guardians at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "It’s great to see such a successful festival coming to London Stadium."
