London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Published: 11:39 AM September 3, 2021

London Halal Food Festival is at London Stadium later this month. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival/pardesi.com

A halal food festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

London Halal Food Festival is due to be held at London Stadium on September 25 and 26.

London Halal Food Festival was last held in 2019 in Tobacco Dock, Wapping. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival/pardesi.com

The organisers of the show, which previously took place in Wapping, expect to greet thousands of foodies from the UK and abroad.

There will be more than 100 food and drinks stalls, plus a shopping expo showcasing jewellery, home scents, meal kits and kitchen utensils.

Also lined up are cookery demos from celebrity chefs hosted by MasterChef 2012 winner Shelina Permalloo as well as halal eat-off competitions.

There will be more than 100 stalls for hungry festival-goers to choose from. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival

The festival is organised by Algebra Consulting. Its managing director Waleed Jahangir said: "We’re excited to be relaunching at London Stadium right in the heart of the community."

Graham Gilmore, London Stadium's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to host this exciting event."

Lyn Garner, chief executive of park guardians at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "It’s great to see such a successful festival coming to London Stadium."