News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do >

London Halal Food Festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 11:39 AM September 3, 2021   
London Halal Food Festival

London Halal Food Festival is at London Stadium later this month. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival/pardesi.com

A halal food festival is coming to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

London Halal Food Festival is due to be held at London Stadium on September 25 and 26.

food festival

London Halal Food Festival was last held in 2019 in Tobacco Dock, Wapping. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival/pardesi.com

The organisers of the show, which previously took place in Wapping, expect to greet thousands of foodies from the UK and abroad. 

There will be more than 100 food and drinks stalls, plus a shopping expo showcasing jewellery, home scents, meal kits and kitchen utensils. 

Also lined up are cookery demos from celebrity chefs hosted by MasterChef 2012 winner Shelina Permalloo as well as halal eat-off competitions. 

london halal food festival

There will be more than 100 stalls for hungry festival-goers to choose from. - Credit: London Halal Food Festival

The festival is organised by Algebra Consulting. Its managing director Waleed Jahangir said: "We’re excited to be relaunching at London Stadium right in the heart of the community."

You may also want to watch:

Graham Gilmore, London Stadium's chief executive, said: "We are delighted to host this exciting event."

Lyn Garner, chief executive of park guardians at the London Legacy Development Corporation, said: "It’s great to see such a successful festival coming to London Stadium."

Most Read

  1. 1 Search underway for buyer of £1m winning lottery ticket purchased in Newham
  2. 2 ABBA to stage first concerts in 40 years in east London
  3. 3 Memorial football match hosted for 24-year-old who died of cancer
  1. 4 Free dips and strips on offer to first 250 customers to new Stratford chicken shop
  2. 5 Man hospitalised after crash in Canning Town
  3. 6 Elderly man punched in face on Central Line train
  4. 7 Guilty: Who was jailed across east London in August?
  5. 8 Man in 'critical condition' after crash in Canning Town
  6. 9 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  7. 10 Leyton Orient boss hoping to have more options for trip to Newport
Events
Days Out Guide
Food and Drink
Newham News
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A member of staff gives out Frostys to waiting members of the public.WENDYÕS OPENS ITS DOORS IN THE

Food and Drink

Wendy's restaurant opens in Stratford

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
paul charters

Business

Owner of cemetery café in Manor Park vows to fight on after lease bid loss

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
White Volvo Otas Sarkus death appeal

Crime

Otas Sarkus death: Image of car used in fatal shooting released by police

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Racing bike worth £9k stolen

British Transport Police

Appeal after £9,000 racing bike stolen from train

Cash Boyle

Author Picture Icon