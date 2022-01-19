News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Free waffles for first customers at Royal Wharf Creams Café

Sally Patterson

Published: 5:12 PM January 19, 2022
Creams Café Royal Wharf opened its doors in January

Creams Café has opened a new store in Royal Wharf - and is giving out free waffle bites to the first customers.

The cafe chain offers "flamboyant desserts and sensational treats" across the UK, including rainbow-coloured sundaes and American-style waffles.

To celebrate the new Admiralty Avenue branch, diners can grab free waffle bites with milk or white chocolate sauce next Saturday - January 29 - from 2pm to 5pm.

Freshly cooked crepes and "freakishly flavourful" milkshakes feature on the Creams menu

Founded in 2008 by Balal Aqil and Adam Mani, the dessert parlour now has more than 90 restaurants across the UK.

The company said that last year, Creams served more than five million customers, dishing out over 50 million scoops of gelato and 8.6 million milkshakes.

All desserts feature Creams’ own gelato, which is produced daily in Dagenham.

Its menu also includes a wide selection of vegan choices, alongside gluten-free options.

Creams Café Royal Wharf is open seven days a week from 2pm to 10pm, offering delivery and takeaway as well as indoor dining.

Address: 23 Admiralty Avenue, Royal Wharf, E16 2PN

Creams' gelato is made daily in east London

Creams Café Royal Wharf has opened this month

