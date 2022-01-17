Bad-Boyz Diner is set to open in Green Street, Newham - Credit: Asif Khan

A new burger bar opening in Upton Park this month is set to bring 13 new jobs to the area.

Bad-Boyz Diner will open in Green Street on January 28, according to owner Asif Khan.

The Newham-born restaurateur told the Recorder: "I'm branching out to bring something completely different to the market.

"I've got a great passion for food and am very hands-on in the kitchen. I practiced and practiced my recipes until they were perfect.

"I've put my soul into the restaurant and want it to give back to the community."

The fluorescent Newham diner will serve halal meat - Credit: Asif Khan

To mark the opening, Bad-Boyz Diner will be giving away free burgers to the first 100 customers, plus offering all diners on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 50 per cent off.

Asif, who lives near Upton Park station, said ten of the 13 posts created for locals have been filled.

The father-of-two believes his "handcrafted" halal burgers are the "best burgers in town".

The diner's signature dishes include an Angus beef burger, a lamb burger and "The Godfather" - a burger made from both beef and lamb.

Address: 467 Green Street, Upton Park, E13 9AX

The Newham burger bar will serve home-made "dirty fries" - Credit: Asif Khan



