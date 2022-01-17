News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do >

New Upton Park diner offers free burgers to first 100 customers

Author Picture Icon

Sally Patterson

Published: 1:01 PM January 17, 2022
Bad-Boyz Diner is set to open in Green Street, Newham

Bad-Boyz Diner is set to open in Green Street, Newham - Credit: Asif Khan

A new burger bar opening in Upton Park this month is set to bring 13 new jobs to the area.

Bad-Boyz Diner will open in Green Street on January 28, according to owner Asif Khan.

The Newham-born restaurateur told the Recorder: "I'm branching out to bring something completely different to the market.

"I've got a great passion for food and am very hands-on in the kitchen. I practiced and practiced my recipes until they were perfect.

"I've put my soul into the restaurant and want it to give back to the community."

The fluorescent Newham diner will serve halal meat  

The fluorescent Newham diner will serve halal meat - Credit: Asif Khan

To mark the opening, Bad-Boyz Diner will be giving away free burgers to the first 100 customers, plus offering all diners on Friday, Saturday and Sunday 50 per cent off.

Asif, who lives near Upton Park station, said ten of the 13 posts created for locals have been filled.

Most Read

  1. 1 Overnight closure of Stratford Centre to continue for another 18 months
  2. 2 Motorcyclist, 19, remains in ‘life-threatening’ condition after A13 incident
  3. 3 One arrest, man in hospital after Stratford station attack
  1. 4 ‘It is not tolerated’: CCTV images released after West Ham game disorder
  2. 5 Olympian burglary: Men with links to Plaistow and Isle of Dogs wanted
  3. 6 Motorcyclist, 19, in critical condition after hitting barriers on A13 Newham Way
  4. 7 Wanted: Man known to commit offences on train and tube network
  5. 8 West Ham boss Moyes disappointed by Leeds defeat
  6. 9 New Upton Park diner offers free burgers to first 100 customers
  7. 10 New online information resource set up for Newham families

The father-of-two believes his "handcrafted" halal burgers are the "best burgers in town".

The diner's signature dishes include an Angus beef burger, a lamb burger and "The Godfather" - a burger made from both beef and lamb.

Address: 467 Green Street, Upton Park, E13 9AX

Bad-boyz Diner 2

The Newham burger bar will serve home-made "dirty fries" - Credit: Asif Khan


London Live News
Food and Drink
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Murad Shaikh in hospital.

Donor appeal as East Ham man needs second kidney transplant

Mia Lyndon

Logo Icon
Missing man Kieran Devlin from Grays, who has links to Plaistow

London Live News

Missing man with links to Plaistow last seen before Christmas

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Manor Farm Care Home on High Street South, East Ham has not had hot water since Friday (January 7)

London Live News

Covid-hit care home in East Ham without hot water for days

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
A woman standing with her hands on the back of a chair in front of bookshelves.

London Live News

Primary school bans pudding as 'sugar crash' impacted learning

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon