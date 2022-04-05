News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder

New kebab restaurant coming to Westfield in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Holly Chant

Published: 1:33 PM April 5, 2022
BabaBoom kebabs are cooked over charcoal and served open on chargrilled flatbread 

BabaBoom kebabs are cooked over charcoal and served open on chargrilled flatbread. The brand's Stratford site opens this month in April - Credit: Tom Henson

A new kebab restaurant will open its doors in Stratford next week.

BabaBoom is set to unveil its second branch - located in the World Food Court at the Westfield shopping centre - on Thursday, April 14. 

To mark the eatery's first day, £1 kebabs will be on offer between 12-2pm - down from the usual cost of up to £12.50.

BabaBoom's sister site is located in Battersea, south London

BabaBoom's sister site is located in Battersea, south London - Credit: Tom Henson

All proceeds from the launch will be donated to children's charity Greenhouse Sports. 

The brand's Kebab chase initiative will also be coming to Stratford for the first time on May 1. 

Launched in 2018, the Kebab Chase sees runners complete a set route before grabbing a free kebab.

Since its inception it has been completed over 1000 times.

The kebab eatery opens in Westfield Stratford City on April 14

The kebab eatery opens in Westfield Stratford City on April 14 - Credit: Tom Henson

Babbowls are also available at the Stratford site

Babbowls are also available at the Stratford site - Credit: Tom Henson

To claim a free kebab, participants need to start at BabaBoom's sister site in Battersea, before running the 9.9 miles across the capital to the new Stratford site.

Find out more at www.bababoom.london  

