Foo Fighters coming to London Stadium

Published: 10:38 AM August 18, 2021

The Foo Fighters will be performing at the London Stadium next year Picture: Yui Mok/PA - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Foo Fighters are coming to Stratford - with tickets going on sale this week.

The legendary US rock band fronted by Dave Grohl, whose hits include Everlong, The Pretender, Best of You and Learn to Fly, has announced two shows at London Stadium next summer.

Foo Fighters will play two dates at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park venue on Thursday, June 30 and Saturday, July 2, 2022 as part of a series of UK stadium shows.

They will be supported by St Vincent and Shame on the first date and by Courtney Barnett and Hot Milk for the second show.

The tour will be Foo Fighters’ first shows in the UK since headlining the Reading & Leeds Festival in 2019.

Grohl said: “We can’t wait to get back to the UK - it’s been far too long.

“Get ready to make up for lost time with some long-ass nights of rock and roll.”

London Stadium last hosted the band - made up of Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear and Rami Jaffee - for two headline shows in 2018.

Tickets for the London Stadium shows in summer 2022 go on general sale this Friday, August 20 at 9am.