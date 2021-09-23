Fashion festival celebrating sustainability and innovation launches

Published: 11:58 AM September 23, 2021

A model wearing a jacket and trousers by Teatum Jones, bustier by Daniel Pascal Tanner and her own shoes. - Credit: Ryan Sarandjola

A five-day celebration of fashion sustainability and innovation is underway in and around Stratford.

The Fashion District Festival gives shoppers, start-ups and emerging talent the chance to buy, learn and network with pop-up stores, styling sessions, a vintage market, designer showcases, hands-on workshops, events and installations.

The festival, which runs until Sunday, September 26, is curated by the Fashion District - an organisation working to support fashion businesses across five boroughs in east and north London.

A model, styled by Ellie Witt, wearing a dress by Simone Rocha for H&M, boots by Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and jacket by Longshaw Ward. - Credit: Ryan Sarandjola

Fashion District founder Helen Lax said: "Newham is home to a whole host of fashion businesses, some with a long-seated history in the area.

“With the imminent arrival of the studio campus at The Trampery Fish Island Village, fashion is not only a local business driver, but also a point of expression and creativity for many local people, which is why we created Fashion District.

"Now there is a movement within the fashion industry that is on a conscious and determined journey to create a widespread, slow fashion economy that respects our planet, our people and, at the same time, reflects the beauty of deep-rooted cultures and expresses our individuality.”

In a pop-up shop in Westfield Stratford City, which is open until October 3, people can buy independent and local, upcycled designer or pre-loved items.

People can support the circular fashion movement and join peer-to-peer marketplaces to rent outfits, sell childrenswear or make the most of their wardrobe.

Organisers say the Fashion District Festival aims to: support start-ups and emerging talent in the industry; provide a platform for sharing b2b and consumer ideas; and promote Stratford and locations within the district as a community-led hub for fashion and innovation.

A model wearing a dress by Daniel Pascal Tanner. - Credit: Ryan Sarandjola

It also seeks to engage the community and consumers with a diverse programme of interactive events; and draw upon and continue to build on the vibrancy and creativity of an east London audience.

The festival is supported by London College of Fashion, UAL, Westfield Stratford, The British Council, Lendlease, The Trampery, Get Living, Future City, D&D, L’Oreal, and The Stratford Hotel.

Visit https://www.fashion-district.co.uk/festival/ for more information and a full programme of events.