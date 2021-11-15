News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
A dog-lovers dream coming to the Royal Docks this weekend

Andrew Brookes

Published: 1:35 PM November 15, 2021
Updated: 2:20 PM November 15, 2021
A dog sitting on a cushion in front of a sign that reads: Cuddle Corner

Cuddle Corner is sure to be popular at the event at the ExCel Centre in Royal Docks. - Credit: Adrienne Hammill / The Kennel Club

Pet lovers can cuddle cute canines, discover different dog breeds and pick the perfect pooch at the Royal Docks this weekend.

Discover Dogs, a family event run by The Kennel Club, is returning to ExCeL London this Saturday and Sunday (November 20 and 21).

Billed as London’s biggest dog event, there will more than 150 different breeds and rescue dogs to meet, and experts on hand to discuss the distinctive personalities, traits and needs of each.

Discover Dogs will also feature hundreds of stalls, a “cuddle corner”, and an interactive activity ring for younger visitors.

Discover Dogs 2018 general photographs taken around the show for social media and comms team *** Loc

Meet and learn about hundreds of breeds at Discover Dogs this weekend. - Credit: Adrienne Hammill / The Kennel Club

The event will also support owners by offering advice on how to responsibly buy, train and look after a canine companion.

The Kennel Club events executive Vanessa McAlpine said: “It’s a fun event for any dog lover that celebrates our unique relationship with dogs, as well as vitally educating would-be owners about the importance of choosing the right breed for their lifestyle and making sure they buy a puppy responsibly.

“We will also celebrate our everyday canine superheroes that helped thousands through the pandemic.”

Tickets cost £18 for adults and £15 for concessions, with free entry for children under 8.

Visit discoverdogs.org.uk for more information.

