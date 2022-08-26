Artists produce work for Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park exhibition

Erin Aniker is one of the artists being showcased in the East Bank x gal-dem collaboration - Credit: Erin Aniker

As part of East Bank's programme of free cultural events this summer, four artists have been selected in collaboration with magazine gal-dem to produce a series of public artworks.

The East Bank x gal-dem series will be installed at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and will launch this Saturday (August 27) to run until September 22.

Leyla Reynolds, a founding member and previously art director at gal-dem, said: "We've got video works in there, digital collage works, more illustrative works as well.

"We're involving four main artists and we've also got physical installations, more participatory creations, which should speak to the whole project in that we're trying to get people involved and to get more people to relate to what we produce."

Kirsty Kerr, Erin Aniker, Hannah Ceren and Cherelle Sappleton are the artists who will contribute to a series of public artworks called "Getting Back to Normal - Utopia/Dystopia".

All either live in or are connected to east London, and their works will focus on the communities and organisation hubs that have emerged out of the pandemic.

Kirsty Kerr's work concerns the overlooked, discarded, or unseen, illuminating everyday objects that would otherwise go unnoticed - Credit: Will Alcock

Leyla said: "The artists selected have produced new works... addressing the challenges that we have faced over the last two years and will continue to face as east London changes and shifts socio-politically."

She added: "The idea is that it [the exhibition] is really embedded into the landscape of what people are walking through, engaging with, and enjoying as public space.

"We want this to be an easy thing to engage with and a comfortable artistic experience for people to have."

Erin Aniker's work draws on her Turkish-British heritage, her love of her home city, and her appreciation of Islamic art - Credit: Erin Aniker

The works will appear in and around the park as the likes of digital screens, large-scale easels and printed hoardings.

The East Bank creative programme launched on July 23 and will run until September 25.

East Bank is a collaboration between universities and arts and culture institutions in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with the likes of BBC music studios and a V&A museum set to be part of it.

Cherelle Sappleton's work centres on photographic media with an interest in feminism and performance - Credit: Cherelle Sappleton

Yet to come is a finale performance choreographed by Dannielle "Rhimes" Lecointe on September 22.