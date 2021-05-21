Scavenger hunt and picket sign making for Newham Heritage Month

Published: 5:47 PM May 21, 2021

Children take part in Newham's heritage celebration at Ambition Aspire Achieve in 2018. - Credit: Ken Mears

The charity Ambition Aspire Achieve is staging a family day as part of Newham's Heritage Month celebrations.

There will be special sessions at the charity's main base at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park in Canning Town on Monday, May 31.

Booking is essential for the heritage sessions, which are from 10am to 11.30am; 11.45am to 1.15pm; 1.30pm to 3pm and 3.15pm to 4.45pm.

Youngsters delve into the borough's past during Newham Heritage Month in 2018 at Ambition Aspire Achieve. - Credit: Ken Mears

The sessions are open to ages five and above and no more than five families (30 individuals) are allowed for each session.

Activities include the Arc's adventure playground, a Lego workshop, mural painting, heritage time capsule, create your own picket sign and a history scavenger hunt.

Covid-19 guidelines mean masks must be worn at all times by adults and young people aged over 12.

Temperatures will be taken before guests are allowed on site, with regular hand washing and social distancing maintained.

To book, email paula@theaaazone.com

The charity is also staging four private heritage sessions and workshops for invited schools as part of this month's celebration of Newham's past.