Meet the actor starring in The Wizard of Oz live from her Plaistow home

Published: 3:00 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 11:13 AM December 9, 2020

Chloe Lemonius from Plaistow stars in The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Picture: Natalya Chagrin - Credit: Archant

An actor is to star in a production of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz - live from her Plaistow bedroom.

Chloe will be performing live from her bedroom which has been kitted out with green screen, webcams and theatre lights. Picture: Creation Theatre - Credit: Archant

Chloe Lemonius plays Dorothy in the classic adventure which features the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion.

But this is a stage adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s story with a difference as it will be performed live online with the potential for a global audience to tune in.

Through some technical wizardry, the actors will appear together even though they will be performing in separate places. Green screen will be used to recreate the show’s imaginary worlds.

Director Gari Jones and set designer Ryan Dawson will recreate the magical tale with an eight-strong cast, combining scripted scenes with improvisation.

There is also a surprise cameo appearance from a person hailed by the producers as “one of the most dazzling and iconic” performers of the stage.

Chloe, fresh from rehearsals online, told the Recorder: “None of us trained for this, but it’s a lot of fun. [The technology] means we can do more with the backgrounds and where we can take the audience.

“We can use it to our advantage, especially for this play which is so surreal and out of this world. I’m loving it.”

The 25-year-old went on to explain how the cast and crew have not actually met in person, but still managed to bond over the internet.

While there is an obvious difference to the way performances were staged live in theatres before the pandemic, Chloe explained similarities still exist online.

“In theatre, anything can happen. Part of the thrill is things happening unexpectedly. We are doing this live so that possibility still remains,” she said.

And the former Brampton Manor pupil will star in her first production after graduating from drama school from her bedroom - which is now crammed with a green screen, lights and two web cams.

But with theatres shut and work scarcer as a result, Chloe wouldn’t change it for the world.

“Coming into the industry in a lockdown, it would have been easy to say, ‘This isn’t going to work. I’m going to have to get a normal job’. But doing a production like this, where you’re inspiring young children to dream and have hope, makes it worth it,” Chloe said.

The family show runs from December 19 to January 3. For tickets, costing £30 per device, visit creationtheatre.co.uk/whats-on/wizard-of-oz

Show times are 2pm and 7pm daily, with performances at noon and 4pm instead on Christmas Eve.