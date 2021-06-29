Bikeworks offers support to disabled people keen to get in the saddle

Published: 5:00 PM June 29, 2021

Participant Jamie Lawson enjoys being in the saddle as part of a scheme from Bikeworks. - Credit: Triple Double

People with disabilities are being encouraged to get in the saddle by cycling enthusiasts.

Social enterprise Bikeworks - which is based at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park - wants to help Londoners reconnect with the great outdoors after months of lockdown.

Jim Blakemore, its chief executive, said: "Our unique approach aims to bridge a crucial gap and help Londoners, especially those most excluded who have social and health issues, to build back better when it comes to their wellbeing."

Anyone with a mental health need or physical or learning disability can get support in cycling at Bikeworks' club.

There is professional advice on buying and fitting adaptive bikes which could include modifications for limb length and control. This might include moving the brakes and grip handlebars.

Other initiatives include a cycle taxi service for older people and those experiencing isolation, who can book rides with trained cycle pilots for trips, including to the shops.