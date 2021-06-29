News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do

Alison Steadman to open exhibition at West Ham Park

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 7:00 AM June 29, 2021   
(RED) supporter Alison Steadman stands in front of the London Eye which has been illuminated red to

Alison Steadman is due to open an exhibition at West Ham Park. - Credit: Ian West/PA

Alison Steadman, who played Pam in Gavin and Stacey, is due to open a park's exhibition.

Located in the Rose Garden at West Ham Park in Forest Gate, the permanent display tells the history of Dr John Fothergill whose expeditions helped establish the place.

West Ham Park

West Ham Park. - Credit: Steve Poston

Dr Fothergill explored the Americas, Pacific and Australia in the 18th century. His collection of 2,000 botanical drawings were bought by Catherine the Great of Russia.

Mary Edmondson and Lyndsay Jones from the Friends of West Ham Park said: "We are both delighted with the exhibition, which we hope will provide a new resource in the much-loved park, showing its amazing history and contribution to botanical science."

The exhibition has been developed by the friends with help from the City of London Corporation, Dr John Edmondson, Kew Gardens, the Friends Library, British Library, Australian National Maritime Museum and Fitzpatrick Woolmer.

You may also want to watch:

The exhibition opens on July 4 at 2pm.

Most Read

  1. 1 City of London defends West Ham Park homes proposal amid 'outrage'
  2. 2 Jackett reveals Leyton Orient are hunting down a number of targets
  3. 3 Significant tube disruptions next weekend and other travel news
  1. 4 Guilty: Who was convicted or jailed in east London this week?
  2. 5 Warning to avoid Elephant and Castle as fire rages at railway arches
  3. 6 West Ham sign young forward Armstrong Oko-Flex from Celtic
  4. 7 £10k reward offered one year after fatal stabbing of Stephen Morrisson
  5. 8 The Boleyn Tavern in East Ham to welcome back punters after £1.5m restoration
  6. 9 US burger chain Wendy's set to open first London restaurant in Stratford
  7. 10 'Dangerous and predatory' Newham man found guilty of child sex assault
Heritage
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

main bar

Heritage | Video

Take a peek inside The Boleyn Tavern as it prepares to welcome punters

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
boleyn tavern exterior

Business

The Boleyn Tavern welcomes back punters after £1.5m restoration

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Met Police

Knife Crime

Investigation launched after two young men stabbed in Newham

Franki Berry

Author Picture Icon
Police arrested four people this morning after raids at addresses in Redbridge and Havering. Picture

Crime

Seven charged after police crackdown on alleged county lines

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus