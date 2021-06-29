Alison Steadman to open exhibition at West Ham Park

Published: 7:00 AM June 29, 2021

Alison Steadman is due to open an exhibition at West Ham Park. - Credit: Ian West/PA

Alison Steadman, who played Pam in Gavin and Stacey, is due to open a park's exhibition.

Located in the Rose Garden at West Ham Park in Forest Gate, the permanent display tells the history of Dr John Fothergill whose expeditions helped establish the place.

West Ham Park. - Credit: Steve Poston

Dr Fothergill explored the Americas, Pacific and Australia in the 18th century. His collection of 2,000 botanical drawings were bought by Catherine the Great of Russia.

Mary Edmondson and Lyndsay Jones from the Friends of West Ham Park said: "We are both delighted with the exhibition, which we hope will provide a new resource in the much-loved park, showing its amazing history and contribution to botanical science."

The exhibition has been developed by the friends with help from the City of London Corporation, Dr John Edmondson, Kew Gardens, the Friends Library, British Library, Australian National Maritime Museum and Fitzpatrick Woolmer.

The exhibition opens on July 4 at 2pm.