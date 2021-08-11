Canning Town charity to mark milestone with tribute to founder Kevin Jenkins OBE
- Credit: Ken Mears
A charity is planning a celebration to mark its fifth anniversary and tribute to its founder Kevin Jenkins OBE.
Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) in Canning Town is inviting people to save the date for the event at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park on September 25.
Details have yet to be released, but the occasion is to mark AAA's fifth year as a charity and pay tribute to founder Kevin Jenkins OBE, who died in April.
Meanwhile, staff are busy delivering a summer programme which includes camping trips to Mersea Island and Debden throughout August.
Breaks for young people with special educational needs and disabilities are also running throughout the summer along with daily youth groups.
A Sunday walking club has also restarted as well as garden rangers scheme, cricket and sports club.
Thanks to funding provided by Newham Rotary Club, AAA is also delivering a weekly employability project, Moving On & Up, for youngsters aged 14 to 19.
For more visit theaaazone.com/whats-om.html or email paula@theaaazone.com
