News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Things to do

Canning Town charity to mark milestone with tribute to founder Kevin Jenkins OBE

Author Picture Icon

Jon King

Published: 4:17 PM August 11, 2021   
Children taking part in the Newham Heritage Week.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve is asking people to save the date of its fifth anniversary celebration and tribute event to the charity's founder Kevin Jenkins. - Credit: Ken Mears

A charity is planning a celebration to mark its fifth anniversary and tribute to its founder Kevin Jenkins OBE.

Ambition, Aspire, Achieve (AAA) in Canning Town is inviting people to save the date for the event at the Terence Brown Arc In The Park on September 25.

Details have yet to be released, but the occasion is to mark AAA's fifth year as a charity and pay tribute to founder Kevin Jenkins OBE, who died in April. 

Kevin Jenkins

Mr Jenkins co-founded Community Links and founded Ambition, Aspire, Achieve. - Credit: Courtesy of the Jenkins family

Meanwhile, staff are busy delivering a summer programme which includes camping trips to Mersea Island and Debden throughout August.

Breaks for young people with special educational needs and disabilities are also running throughout the summer along with daily youth groups.

A Sunday walking club has also restarted as well as garden rangers scheme, cricket and sports club.

You may also want to watch:

Thanks to funding provided by Newham Rotary Club, AAA is also delivering a weekly employability project, Moving On & Up, for youngsters aged 14 to 19.

For more visit theaaazone.com/whats-om.html or email paula@theaaazone.com

Most Read

  1. 1 A Level results 2021: East Ham state school gets more Oxbridge places than Eton
  2. 2 Police name man fatally stabbed in Stratford and make arrests
  3. 3 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
  1. 4 David Gomoh: Four convicted of NHS worker's murder in Custom House
  2. 5 A Level results: NewVIc celebrates record achievements
  3. 6 Appeal to find missing girl, 15, last seen in Newham
  4. 7 A Level results 2021: St Angela's Ursuline pupils 'rise to challenge'
  5. 8 Man dead after double stabbing in Stratford
  6. 9 Murder probe launches after man killed in Stratford double stabbing
  7. 10 Leyton Orient eyeing promotion back to League One this season
Charity News
Newham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 03: Ronnie Wood opens the music studios at Community Links in Canning Town

Music

Rolling Stones legend Ronnie Wood opens studio in Canning Town

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLYKERB street food market at Festival 30 at Seven Dials in London, a free one-day

Summer

Things to do in east London this weekend (August 7-8)

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon
The 238 bus to Barking crashed in Stratford.

Transport for London

Bus crashes into lamp post in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Commissioner Cressida Dick and mayor of London Sadiq Khan.

Man, 19, arrested in Newham during proactive police patrol

Sally Patterson

Author Picture Icon