Youngbloods in Europe & Middle East squads for Jr. NBA Global Championship

Ines Goryanova will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship (pic: Giacomo Maestri) © Giacomo Maestri

Competition to take place in Orlando from August 6-11

Newham Youngbloods duo Ines Goryanova and Noah Myers will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship in August.

The pair have been named in the boys' and girls' squads for the competition, which will take place in the American city of Orlando.

The 20 youth players, 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent 14 countries, were chosen following a week-long section camp in Bologna, Italy.

In the inaugural event last year, the Europe girls' team won the International Division to advance to the Global Championship Game where they lost to the U.S. Central girls' team.

The Europe boys' squad reached the International semi-finals where they were defeated by eventual tournament runners-up, Africa & Middle East.

This year's edition runs from August 6-11 and will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Goryanova and Myers will hope to inspire their respective teams to glory on a global stage.