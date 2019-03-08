Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Youngbloods in Europe & Middle East squads for Jr. NBA Global Championship

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 June 2019

Ines Goryanova will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship (pic: Giacomo Maestri)

Ines Goryanova will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship (pic: Giacomo Maestri)

© Giacomo Maestri

Competition to take place in Orlando from August 6-11

Newham Youngbloods duo Ines Goryanova and Noah Myers will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship in August.

The pair have been named in the boys' and girls' squads for the competition, which will take place in the American city of Orlando.

You may also want to watch:

The 20 youth players, 10 boys and 10 girls who will represent 14 countries, were chosen following a week-long section camp in Bologna, Italy.

In the inaugural event last year, the Europe girls' team won the International Division to advance to the Global Championship Game where they lost to the U.S. Central girls' team.

The Europe boys' squad reached the International semi-finals where they were defeated by eventual tournament runners-up, Africa & Middle East.

This year's edition runs from August 6-11 and will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

Goryanova and Myers will hope to inspire their respective teams to glory on a global stage.

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Police make third arrest after Forest Gate stabbing

Police at the scene of the fatal stabbing. Picture: Luke Acton

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

First female Tube driver honoured with Upton Park station plaque

The unveiling of the tribute to Hannah Dadds. Picture: TfL

Latest from the Newham Recorder

O’s to play friendly with Hull in Marbella

Hull City manager Nigel Adkins and Marc Pugh after a Championship match (pic: John Walton/PA).

Youngbloods in Europe & Middle East squads for Jr. NBA Global Championship

Ines Goryanova will represent Europe & Middle East at the Jr. NBA Global Championship (pic: Giacomo Maestri)

Orient players send well wishes to manager Justin

Leyton Orient head coach Justin Edinburgh (right) shakes hands with Josh Koroma after the FA Trophy final against AFC Fylde (pic: Simon O'Connor).

West Ham striker Perez joins Spanish side Alaves

West Ham United's Lucas Perez during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Cricket: Buttleman very proud to make Essex debut

Adam Lyth hits 6 runs for Yorkshire as Will Buttleman looks on from behind the stumps during Yorkshire CCC vs Essex CCC, Specsavers County Championship Division 1 Cricket at Emerald Headingley Cricket Ground on 3rd June 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists