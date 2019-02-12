Search

Basketball: London Lions Youngbloods net big wins

PUBLISHED: 10:00 06 March 2019

London Lions Youngbloods face the camera

London Lions Youngbloods face the camera

Archant

London Lions Youngbloods had more to cheer with two big wins at the weekend.

The under-16 Amazons hosted Feltham and romped to a 103-39 win, led by 38 points from Ines Goryanova.

Captain Tinu Fakunle (14) and Fatmata Jennah (19) also impressed, along with Daisy Farnon-Walsh, and coach Caroline Charles said: “I was in total shock. The girls just executed everything we had discussed. I just had to sit there and cheer!”

The under-14 Cubs continued their unbeaten season with success against Southend Swifts.

They took a six-point lead in the first quarter, which grew to 11 in the second.

And Leia Edwards scored 12 points on her return from injury, with excellent rebounding, as Jessica Bakhsh and Ruth Banjoko also scored with good shots.

Charles added: “This is a young team, mostly year eights. Their improvement has been great. They’re all getting confident, giving the team multiple opportunities.”

