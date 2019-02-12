Search

Basketball: Youngbloods girls keep dream alive

PUBLISHED: 12:00 26 February 2019

Youngbloods under-14s race the camera

Youngbloods under-14s race the camera

Archant

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 girls got the better of local rivals NASSA to keep their National Finals dream alive.

Captain Ines Goryanova led the way with a 31-point haul, as Leia Edwards scored 28 and newcomer Bethany Aragbaige weighed in with 21.

Fatmata Jennah (16) also hit double figures as Youngbloods began well and kept going, with Ruth Banjoko driving hard to the basket.

Excellent defensive work contributed to the win, which took Youngbloods to the top of the table ahead of a home match against Southend Swifts on Saturday (11am).

The under-16s claimed a 68-56 win at Hounslow Hawks after Tinu Fakunle and Goryanova helped them build an early 10-point lead.

Excellent defensive work by Anais Campbell and Edwards, with strong rebounding by Tumise Salu and Nicole Laviner proved key as Youngbloods kept their top-two hopes alive.

Youngbloods U14s: Galanta, Balhsh, Banjoko, Jennah, Goryanova, Okua, Edwards, Kpalobi, Aragbaige.

Youngbloods U16s: Jennah, Fakunlee, Zirora, Farnon-Walsh, Goryanova, Toualeu, Edwards, Salu, Paul, Laviner, Campbell.

