Basketball: Youngbloods impress with convincing wins

Youngbloods under-16 girls celebrated impressive wins in league and National Cup action.

They built a 26-6 lead over London Warriors, with Ines Goryanova hitting five three-point shots to put them 46-16 up at half time.

Youngbloods maintained their momentum in the second half, despite seeing two players fouled out of the game, to run out 86-34 winners.

They led by seven after the first quarter of their cup tie against Exeter, before outscoring their rivals 32-21 in the second session.

Intense defensive work denied Exeter any hopes of a second-half comeback, as Goryanova, Leia Edwards, Fatmata Jennah and Tinu Fakunle all got into double figures in a 101-84 victory.

The under-18 boys also went through in the National Cup with a 100-79 win over Canterbury Crusaders.

And the under-16s travelled to Winchester City Royals, where they claimed a superb 106-50 cup win.