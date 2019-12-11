Search

Advanced search

Basketball: Youngbloods impress with convincing wins

PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 December 2019

Youngbloods under-16s face the camera

Youngbloods under-16s face the camera

Archant

Youngbloods under-16 girls celebrated impressive wins in league and National Cup action.

They built a 26-6 lead over London Warriors, with Ines Goryanova hitting five three-point shots to put them 46-16 up at half time.

Youngbloods maintained their momentum in the second half, despite seeing two players fouled out of the game, to run out 86-34 winners.

You may also want to watch:

They led by seven after the first quarter of their cup tie against Exeter, before outscoring their rivals 32-21 in the second session.

Intense defensive work denied Exeter any hopes of a second-half comeback, as Goryanova, Leia Edwards, Fatmata Jennah and Tinu Fakunle all got into double figures in a 101-84 victory.

The under-18 boys also went through in the National Cup with a 100-79 win over Canterbury Crusaders.

And the under-16s travelled to Winchester City Royals, where they claimed a superb 106-50 cup win.

Most Read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

New mum thanks Stratford shop workers who went ‘above and beyond’ after waters broke in store

Angela gave birth to Laney at 10.13pm on November 10. Picture: Angela Cook

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Most Read

Newham named as the most polluted borough in the UK

A British Heart Foundation study has named the most polluted places in the UK. Picture: PA/Press Association Images

Forest Gate primary school removes homophobic and misogynistic books but problems remain, says Ofsted

Zakariya Primary School in Forest Gate. Picture: Google.

East Ham dangerous driver who caused M11 crash turning off his Bluetooth given suspended jail sentence

Nizaur Rahman was driving his silver BMW convertible 320i along the hard shoulder before he crashed into a Mini on the M11. Picture: Google

New mum thanks Stratford shop workers who went ‘above and beyond’ after waters broke in store

Angela gave birth to Laney at 10.13pm on November 10. Picture: Angela Cook

Delays on c2c network after ‘person injured’ at Fenchurch Street

Fenchurch Street station, near Tower Hill. Picture: Mike Brooke.

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Basketball: Youngbloods impress with convincing wins

Youngbloods under-16s face the camera

East Ham boxer Khademi wants to dedicate title fight to his mum

East Ham boxer Quaise Khademi (Pic: Warren Boxing Management)

Appeal to trace Forest Gate drug dealer who failed to attend court

Pedro Noba, 18, was convicted in his absence. Picture: Essex Police

New entrance for Stratford station detailed in revised MSG Sphere plans

A computer-generated image of the proposed MSG Sphere in Stratford. Picture: MSG

Teenager charged with drug offences in Kent after warrant at Forest Gate property

An 18-year-old has been charged with two drug offences after a warrant was carried out in Belton Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists