Basketball: Youngbloods impress with convincing wins
PUBLISHED: 14:00 11 December 2019
Youngbloods under-16 girls celebrated impressive wins in league and National Cup action.
They built a 26-6 lead over London Warriors, with Ines Goryanova hitting five three-point shots to put them 46-16 up at half time.
Youngbloods maintained their momentum in the second half, despite seeing two players fouled out of the game, to run out 86-34 winners.
They led by seven after the first quarter of their cup tie against Exeter, before outscoring their rivals 32-21 in the second session.
Intense defensive work denied Exeter any hopes of a second-half comeback, as Goryanova, Leia Edwards, Fatmata Jennah and Tinu Fakunle all got into double figures in a 101-84 victory.
The under-18 boys also went through in the National Cup with a 100-79 win over Canterbury Crusaders.
And the under-16s travelled to Winchester City Royals, where they claimed a superb 106-50 cup win.