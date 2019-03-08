Youngbloods duo get GB call-ups

London Youngblood Lions duo Sultan Adewale and Fatama Jennah have both been selected for action with Great Britain under-16s.

Fatama Jennah in action (pic Caroline Charles) Fatama Jennah in action (pic Caroline Charles)

St Bonaventure's pupil Adewale, 15, and Cumberland Community School's Jennah, 14, have worked hard throughout the season to earn the call-ups to the delight of coach Caroline Charles.

"Sultan sets very high goals for himself and will go the extra mile to ensure he reaches his goals," said Charles.

"Fatamaa took a knock last season and was dropped pretty early in the selection process. Fortunately she never gave up and is the youngest player in the team.

"Both families are highly supportive and have been with them every step of the way."

Jennah paid tribute to her coach, adding: "Coach Caroline saw me when I was in year seven at a Newham Schools' basketball competition and told me about Youngbloods.

"I decided I wanted to take basketball seriously so I went to club training. Coach Caroline told me in year seven that if I worked hard I would make the GB team and she was right!

"She's always on my case to work harder, be better."

Adewale is in action at the European Championships in Montenegro this week, with Jennah starting her campaign the following week.

Charles, who has just returned from the World Championships in Finland with the GB Maxi women's team, added: "It was a great honour to coach the GB team. The 50s came fourth and missed out on the bronze medal by one point." These latest successes on the international stage come after Youngbloods teams enjoyed their share.

The under-12s won the CVL League, while the under-14 boys and girls were also crowned champions, going unbeaten throughout their campaigns.

Every Youngbloods team finished in the top three and eight of their under-15s were named in England male and female squads.

Ines Goryanova and Noah Myers are representing Europe in the Junior NBA Championships in Florida, while coach Stephen Onireti won the London Basketball teacher of the year award.