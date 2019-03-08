Basketball: Great season, so far, for Youngbloods

London Youngblood Lions see their teams head to Manchester for Final Fours this weekend.

The under-14 girls and boys and under-16 boys have all won league titles, with a number of players also earning international vests.

Tinu Fakunle, Fatmata Janneh, Nicolle Lavinier, Leia Edwards and Tumise Salu all played for England under-15s at a Home Counties tournament in Nottingham to the delight of coach Caroline Charles.

“Getting five players into the England squad from one team is unheard of,” she said.

“It has been a very good season and these accolades serve testament to the players hard work. They put the time in every training session.

“We only give the players the information to go and play. They're the ones who have to go and execute.”

Ines Goryanova and Noah Myers have been picked to attend the week-long Jnr NBA camp in Bologna, Italy looking to earn a spot in the Europe team for a trip to Florida in August.

Youngbloods duo Tinu Fakunle and Marc Mendoza played in last year's tournament.