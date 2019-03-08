Search

Basketball: Great season, so far, for Youngbloods

PUBLISHED: 17:00 29 April 2019

London Youngblood Lions have been picked for England under-15s

London Youngblood Lions have been picked for England under-15s

Archant

London Youngblood Lions see their teams head to Manchester for Final Fours this weekend.

The under-14 girls and boys and under-16 boys have all won league titles, with a number of players also earning international vests.

Tinu Fakunle, Fatmata Janneh, Nicolle Lavinier, Leia Edwards and Tumise Salu all played for England under-15s at a Home Counties tournament in Nottingham to the delight of coach Caroline Charles.

“Getting five players into the England squad from one team is unheard of,” she said.

“It has been a very good season and these accolades serve testament to the players hard work. They put the time in every training session.

“We only give the players the information to go and play. They're the ones who have to go and execute.”

Ines Goryanova and Noah Myers have been picked to attend the week-long Jnr NBA camp in Bologna, Italy looking to earn a spot in the Europe team for a trip to Florida in August.

Youngbloods duo Tinu Fakunle and Marc Mendoza played in last year's tournament.

Murder investigation launched after two people found dead in Custom House

Police at the scene in Vandome Close, Custom House. Picture: Jon King

Man, 57, hospitalised after Canning Town stabbing

Cambus Road in Canning Town. Picture: Google.

Newham’s 25 bus route most ‘soiled’ with blood, urine, vomit and broken glass

A number 25 bus passes by the Bow Flyover.

Guilty: Heroin and crack dealers from East Ham and Stratford who boasted cash on Snapchat

Shuiab Omar Awadh, 24 and Bobo Faki, 19. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

‘Senseless’ system leaves Newham MS sufferers in without mobility benefit, new data shows

Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA.

