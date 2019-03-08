Search

Basketball: Youngbloods book spots at Final Fours

PUBLISHED: 11:00 18 April 2019

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 girls

Archant

London Youngblood Lions under-14s booked their place in the Final Fours with a pair of convincing wins at the weekend.

London Youngbloods Lions under-14 boysLondon Youngbloods Lions under-14 boys

St Bonaventure's School was packed to capacity on Saturday as the under-14 girls beat Bracknell Cobras 104-52 to secure their progress.

And it will be the second year they have battled their way through to the showpiece event at the National Sports Centre in Manchester on the weekend of May 4-5.

Meanwhile, clubmates in the under-14 boys' squad ran out 96-58 winners over Milton Keynes to make a little bit of club history as the first Youngbloods under-14 boys' team to reach the last four.

Delighted coach Caroline Charles said: “It's an honour they thoroughly deserved after all their hard work through the season. The girls and boys go to Final Fours undefeated and we really hope it will remain that way.”

Anyone willing to make a donation towards their travel costs can do so at a gofundme page. Search 'Double Trouble'.

