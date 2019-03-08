Search

Yarde, Dubois ready to grace iconic Royal Albert Hall

PUBLISHED: 11:00 08 March 2019

Len Whaley

Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

Light heavyweight Anthony Yarde (pic: Chris Radburn/PA)

PA Archive/PA Images

The latest boxing news from Newham

Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)Heavyweight Daniel Dubois (pic: Nick Potts/PA)

Anthony Yarde and Daniel Dubois leave their east London training base to head west on Friday and play their part in the rebirth of the Royal Albert Hall as a major boxing venue.

Light-heavyweight Yarde and heavyweight Dubois are the leading London attractions on a Frank Warren promotion providing the first pro show in seven years at Kensington’s famous building with its special atmosphere.

The big-hitting Yarde looks for his 18th straight victory, facing experienced American Travis Reeves in a WBO inter-continental title clash, while Dubois takes on Romanian giant Razvan Cojanu over 10 rounds.

There will be plenty of support for the power-punching duo from the Peacock gym, in Canning Town, who both know that good wins on Friday will open the door to big title chances before 2019 is over.

It’s the world title target for 27-year-old Yarde, who is already rated among the leading contenders by the top organisations after stopping 16 of his 17 victims in style.

Meanwhile Dubois, who has also stopped all but one of his nine opponents, is already the English champion and is set for some money-spinning meetings as long as he keeps winning in style.

Explosive British title clashes featured on the Warren bill include Liam Williams against Joe Mullender at middleweight, while Johnny Garton faces Chris Jenkins for the welterweight belt.

Undefeated prospects James Branch Jr. and Harvey Horn aim to extend their winning records, while Lucien Reid, who is also unbeaten, gets his toughest test to date against Birmingham’s Indi Sangha.

An all-east London super welterweight clash sees Hamzah Sheeraz, who has impressed scoring six straight wins, face Rod Douglas Jr., the son of a famous fighting father.

It looks to be an exciting for plenty of east London talents over in the west side of the capital on the Frank Warren show at Royal Albert Hall.

*Local cruiserweight Mark Little made it 11 straight wins at Bethnal Green’s York Hall on Saturday when outpointing Czech opponent Jan Hrazdira.

“It was a good win in a tough fight,” said West Ham fan Little, who is known at the ‘Boleyn Boy’.

