World’s best skateboarders back in London

The world's premier professional skateboarding series, Street League Skateboarding (SLS), returns to the Copper Box Arena later this year.

Now in its 11th season, this year the stakes are even higher with the campaign leading directly to skateboarding's inaugural Olympic debut in Tokyo.

As the exclusive series sanctioned by World Skate, the IOC recognized skateboarding governing body, the 2020 World Skate Street League Skateboarding (WS SLS) World Tour will offer the best skaters in the world a global stage and highest points earning opportunities as they put it all on the line for a chance to compete at the season finale World Championship in London in May, and Olympic Games in July.

This season's World Tour will culminate at the Copper Box Arena from May 22-24 and the season will be filled with unprecedented excitement and history-making moments, with podium placement at the 2020 World Championships in London providing skaters a straight shot into the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics.

Founded in 2010, SLS has been the innovative force behind the first-of-its-kind professional competitive street skateboarding League, with major events showcasing an international roster of skateboarding elite as they compete in an easy to follow and thrilling instant scoring format.

In partnership with blue-chip brands including Monster Energy who has been a partner since the League's inception, Beats by Dre, G-Shock, Santa Cruz Skateboards, True Skate and Tech Deck, SLS transforms top-tier arenas across the globe into custom designed skate plazas, challenging pros to innovate and take the progression of skateboarding to new heights.

These best-in-class live event experiences offer an exciting and accessible entertainment experience for millions of fans tuning in from more than 133 countries world-wide as well as the thousands of excited fans experiencing the high-energy excitement live from the area.

The World Tour attracts the biggest names in skateboarding and has done so for years thanks to its innovative formatting and massive international audience.

SLS men's regular competitors include the likes of Nyjah Huston (USA), Yuto Horigome (JPN), Gustavo Ribeiro (POR), Luan Oliveira (BRA), Kelvin Hoefler (BRA), Shane O'Neill (AUS) and Dashawn Jordan (USA), while the women's field is equally as stacked and includes the likes of Leticia Bufoni (BRA), Pamela Rosa (BRA), Rayssa Leal (BRA), Aori Nishimura (JPN), Candy Jacobs (NED), and Mariah Duran (USA).

Tickets are available at www.streetleague.com and more Street League Skateboarding news, including the world tour, broadcast information, and more can be found at streetleague.com or by following Street League Skateboarding on Instagram and Facebook.