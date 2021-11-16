West Ham looking to continue good form at Wolves after break

West Ham are returning from the international break after four consecutive victories.

The Hammers will make the trip to the Molineux Stadium on Saturday (3pm) as they bid to chase down front-runners Chelsea and Manchester City.

Manager David Moyes and his side sit third in the Premier League after the opening 11 fixtures and belief is strong among the camp that they can continue to challenge the big clubs.

They will, however, be hoping instrumental midfielder Declan Rice is fit to feature after returning from international duty with England due to illness.

The 22-year-old missed the Three Lions' FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Albania and San Marino – while the club confirmed that Declan’s illness was not Covid-related.

Craig Dawson or Issa Diop will most likely be given a chance to shine in the match alongside Kurt Zouma after Angelo Ogbonna sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the victory against Liverpool prior to the break.

A scan revealed damage to his right knee and the Italy defender has already started his recovery programme at Rush Green.

West Ham United's Angelo Ogbonna (left) celebrates their side's first goal of the game, scored by Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker(right) - Credit: PA

Head of medical Richard Collinge said: “After being substituted following a separate incident that led to him suffering a cut above his eye, Angelo felt some discomfort in his right knee so we scanned him to ascertain the extent of the injury.

“That scan has shown up some damage to the anterior cruciate ligament and we have begun his rehabilitation immediately.”

Nikola Vlašić and Andriy Yarmolenko were both left out of the Europa League squad to face Genk and Liverpool - but the pair should be fit for the weekend.

Moyes explained the reasoning behind their absence was minor injury concerns.

During the international break, Vlašić represented Croatia and Yarmolenko played for Ukraine.

West Ham may look to bolster their squad in January in order to maintain their success, with the Hammers currently light outside the main bulk of the team.