There is a long way to go this season says West Ham attacker Vlasic

Nikola Vlašić says West Ham United need to put Saturday’s 1-0 Premier League defeat at Wolverhampton Wanderers out of their minds and concentrate on challenges to come.

The Irons suffered their first defeat in eight matches and first away loss since mid-April at Molineux, where Wolves secured three points through Raul Jimenez’s accurate second-half strike.

Vlašić was one of three substitutes sent on by David Moyes as he sought to find a late equaliser, but the home side held firm to end West Ham’s four-match winning run and become just the second team to shut out the Hammers in 12 Premier League matches.

The Croatia international produced some bright moments in the final 20 minutes, but his efforts and those of his teammates came to nothing against a determined and well-organised Wolves side.

“It’s disappointing because it was a hard game and Wolves played very well and created a lot of chances,” the No11 reflected. “We weren’t at our level like we are used to so we need to bounce back quickly and now we need to continue as we were before we started this game. We need to forget this quickly and move on.

“I don’t know really [what went wrong for us in the middle third of the game], but Wolves played very good, like I said, and we need to give credit to them. They controlled the ball, they created chances and we didn’t.

“We had opportunities in the first ten minutes and a few half-chances in the last ten minutes, but we didn’t score, so I think today was not our day.”

West Ham’s defeat was just their third in the Premier League in 2021/22, and just their third in 18 matches in all competitions this season.

While the Wolves supporters sang and some commentators will claim that the result casts doubts over the Hammers’ challenge for a top-four finish, Vlašić instead suggested it is far too early in the season to think about where the team will be in the table come next May.

“This is our 12th game of the season in the Premier League, so there is a long way to go, but we know our quality and people are starting to recognise how good West Ham are, so we just need to bounce back like I said."