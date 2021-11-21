'We weren't at our best' says Hammers boss Moyes in Wolves defeat

David Moyes will not allow one defeat to define West Ham United’s season.

The Hammers lost for the first time in eight matches and just the third time in 18 games in all competitions in 2021/22 on Saturday, when they went down 1-0 at Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League.

It was West Ham’s first loss on their travels in 12 matches dating back to mid-April, and ended a run of four straight Premier League wins, putting the result into perspective.

And while Moyes was disappointed with the way his team played at Molineux, he also paid tribute to Wolves’ own performance and suggested his team could have secured at least a share of the points had they taken their own opportunities.

West Ham United's Said Benrahma during the Premier League match at Molineux Stadium - Credit: PA

Instead, Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio missed the target with a header and shot respectively, and the ball just would not drop kindly for a Claret and Blue shirt when West Ham pushed bodies forward into the Wolves penalty area late on.

"We weren’t at our best and didn’t play as well as we have done and there were quite a lot of disappointing aspects of our game today, if I’m honest," Moyes said.

"Look, we just about hung in there and tried to keep going but we didn’t really play as well as we can, but we mustn’t be fooled by Wolves because they’re a decent team, in a good league position and have shown good form for parts of the season, so it was a tight game.

"We had players away on international duty but let’s not think for one minute that’s an excuse because it’s far from it.

"We want more international players and I want to bring more to the club in the future and I want to develop the ones we’ve got here and help them get capped by their countries. We enjoy seeing our players play for their countries.

"There is part of that and I do agree it gives you less time to work with your players and we had the journey up here on Friday, so all those things do play a part."

West Ham have the chance to bounce back right away as they return to Europa League action when they make the trip to Rapid Vienna on Thursday evening.

The fixtures then come thick and fast with Manchester City and Brighton & Hove Albion both coming up in the league in the next week.