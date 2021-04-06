We've got bundles of commitment and courage insists Hammers boss Moyes

Published: 7:16 AM April 6, 2021

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (11) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto (7) clash during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Issue date: Monday April 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

David Moyes was all smiles after seeing his West Ham United squad score a record-equalling seventh away Premier League win of the season at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Hammers raced into a three-goal lead for the second top-flight game in succession but, unlike at home to Arsenal last time out, they held onto their advantage this time around to secure a 3-2 victory and three important points to climb back into the top four.

Jesse Lingard scored the first, played a part in the second, which Pablo Fornals finished from Arthur Masuaku’s cutback, before laying on the third for substitute Jarrod Bowen, who had replaced the injured Michail Antonio.

Wolves pulled one back before the break through Leander Dendoncker’s powerful header and another after when replacement Fábio Silva shot into the bottom corner, but West Ham held on to leapfrog Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in the standings ahead of Sunday’s home fixture with third-place Leicester City at London Stadium.

"It was an unbelievable game of football," Moyes said. "We’ll keep it going.

"The boys are doing a brilliant job. We’re getting a wee bit threadbare at the moment, as you can see, but it didn’t show for periods of the game.

"If it’s to do with commitment and courage and bits like that, we’ve got bundles of that.

"We scored three scintillating goals. They were so good. Jesse and Micky were a handful for them and the boys did a good job.

"I was concerned we had been giving up a few opportunities, which in the end led to them getting a goal just before half-time, so was thinking it was deja-vu, here is Arsenal coming all over again!

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek scores but the goal is ruled out for handball during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Issue date: Monday April 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

"But we managed to keep them out, just about, and get a result."

The boss did admit they were worried about Wolves pace but he feels they matched them brilliantly especially loanee Jesse Lingard.

"We were worried about their speed, when you think about the speed Adama Traoré’s got and Pedro Neto’s got, so we had a real concern about them, but I’ve got to say Jesse’s speed was there too.

"He showed a bit of old-fashioned dribbling and used his speed to get away from people.

"I said to him at the end that he’s made a big difference and I don’t give praise too easily, but I certainly gave it to Jesse tonight."