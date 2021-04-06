Column: Champions League qualification is in West Ham's hands

Published: 12:00 PM April 6, 2021 Updated: 12:45 PM April 6, 2021

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto (left) and West Ham United's Pablo Fornals battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Issue date: Monday April 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

What a win, with just eight games to go we are fourth in the league and Champions League qualification is in our own hands.

This West Ham side never cease to amaze, after all the doom and gloom following Declan Rice’s injury; the collapse against Arsenal and the pressure of being the last team to play this bank holiday weekend, the boys stepped up and delivered once again.

The win over Wolves showcased both sides of this West Ham team; the opening 30 minutes displayed our breath-taking attacking play and ruthless finishing.

Jesse Lingard really has added a clinical dimension to our attack and looks unstoppable at the moment.

We’re a great side to watch when we’re in full flow and Wolves a team that before this season outclassed us every time we met; simply couldn’t live with this Hammers vintage.

In the second half we had to manage the game and defend well, without the threat and presence of Michail Antonio we had to find another way to win.

Yes there were some uncomfortable moments but it never really felt like a repeat of the Arsenal capitulation was on the cards.

Being 3-0 up and getting over the line this time is another mental hurdle this team has overcome, those demons have well and truly been laid to rest.

West Ham United's Jesse Lingard (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers' Leander Dendoncker in action during the Premier League match at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton. Issue date: Monday April 5, 2021. - Credit: PA

Results went for us over the weekend and a win against Leicester will put us just a point off third spot with seven games to go, writing those words still feels somewhat surreal.

The turnaround in fortunes is something that has not been since our opponents on Sunday won the league after battling relegation the previous season.

Indeed, there are parallels between West Ham and Leicester and if we go on to finish in the top four; there is no reason why we cannot become fixtures of the upper echelons just as they have successfully managed to do.

We’re now in the final throes of the season and whilst we don’t have the depth of our rivals, they simply do not possess the spirit, grit and fight that we have.

Hopefully that mind-set is going to take us all the way to European football’s top table.







