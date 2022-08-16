West Ham United tie is big deal for Danes warns Reid

Former West Ham United star Winston Reid says his old club will have to be wary of Viborg FF in their UEFA Europa Conference League encounter.

The Hammers host the Danish club in the first leg of their play-off at London Stadium on Thursday (7.45pm).

And David Moyes' men go into the tie on the back of successive defeats in the Premier League, having lost 1-0 at newly promoted Nottingham Forest on Sunday.

Reid, who netted the last ever West Ham goal at the Boleyn Ground in a famous 3-2 win over Manchester United in May 2016, grew up in Denmark and played for Viborg's local rivals FC Midtjylland before moving to east London.

And he says the visitors will be eyeing an upset.

"This is a big game for them and their players will see it as a chance to play against a Premier League team and potentially catch the eye," Reid told whufc.com.

"A bit like when players from smaller clubs play against Premier League teams in the FA Cup."

The Hammers have been on the wrong end of cup giantkillings in the past and will be determined to avoid another and secure a place in the group stages of the competition, having reached the Europa League semi-finals last season.

They travel to Denmark next Thursday (August 25, 6pm), after hosting Brighton on Sunday (2pm), and Reid added: "Viborg is about 45 minutes' drive from Herning, the city where Midtjylland play, so they were our rivals.

"Their stadium is nice. It holds about 11,000. Viborg were an up-and-down club for a few seasons but they came up a couple of years ago and are doing well now.

"When I was growing up they were quite a big club and won the Danish Cup and played in Europe."

As for his old club, Reid says he has been following West Ham's progress and wishes them well.

"I keep in touch with some of the boys and staff and find out what's been going on," he said.

"I followed the Europa League run and it was a real shame the boys didn't make it to the final, especially after the way they beat Sevilla and Lyon.

"They've just got to keep progressing day by day and keep working hard because there is so much competition in the Premier League these days, with every club adding quality.

"They've got some top players, led by Declan Rice, who always wanted to learn from the seniors when he was coming through and I know the boys will give their best for the club so I wish them well."