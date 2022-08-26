No easy game in Europe says Moyes after West Ham win against Viborg FF

West Ham United head to Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon buoyed by last night’s UEFA Conference League play-off second-leg victory over valiant Viborg FF.

And following the 3-0 win that secured a comfortable 6-1 aggregate advantage over the defeated Danes, David Moyes was delighted to see goal-scorer Gianluca Scamacca and Maxwel Cornet get yet more game time under their belts in his quest to integrate them into the Hammers starting line-up.

“They still might not be ready to play a full 90 minutes in the Premier League but they’re certainly now able to feature in good parts of it,” contended the Scot as he looks to kick-start his side’s domestic campaign in the battle of the claret and blues at Villa Park (kick off 2pm).

“The biggest thing now is just getting them into the team and Gianluca and Maxwel are right in my thoughts.

“I’m really pleased with this result and we’re just beginning to get closer to seeing everyone being ready. I was a bit concerned this evening because we also had Thilo Kehrer in there, while we’re pushing Angelo Ogbonna a little bit sooner than we would like but I thought he did terrific tonight considering it was his first 90 minutes since last October.

“We had to come here, do a good job and win,” insisted the Hammers boss who saw Scamacca follow-up his first-leg strike with the opening goal at a vibrant Viborg Stadion before Saïd Benrahma and Tomáš Souček netted after the break to ease the visitors over the line much to the appreciation of their travelling support.

West Ham fans travelled to Denmark to watch the team beat Viborg FF - Credit: Steve Blowers

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game because Viborg had played really well in the first match at London Stadium, where we were a little bit fortunate to come away with a 3-1 victory.

“There is not an easy game in Europe. This evening was such a big night for them and it was a banana skin for us but, thankfully, Gianluca’s goal gave us a little bit of breathing space and we went on to win quite well in the end. One week on, we were much better and looked more competitive than we did in the first-leg.”

Point-less, goal-less and sitting at the bottom of the Premier League, the Hammers now face a tricky trio of fixtures against Villa, Tottenham Hotspur (Wednesday) and Chelsea (September 4) before returning to European competition for their first UEFA Conference League group stage encounter (September 8)

“Due to the demands of the Premier League, Thursday and Sunday football has never been an easy thing and, as a manager, there’s a balance to be found because you’re always trying to weigh up which players you can play given you know that the league games are coming after the European ties.

“But we earned the right to play in the UEFA Conference League by finishing seventh last season and having got through the play-offs, we now want to try and stay in it if we can.

“West Ham are back in the European group stages once again and we are going to have another go,” concluded Moyes as he prepares for battle on both domestic and overseas fronts.

“We had a great run last year and got to the UEFA Europa League semi-finals and it would be great if we can achieve something similar this time around, too.”