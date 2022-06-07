Book now for 'Who Wants To Be An Olympian?'
- Credit: Pakiki Theatre
Final rehearsals are being held for interactive game show 'Who Wants To Be An Olympian?' this week.
Pakiki Theatre will be performing the fun, free-to-attend show at several Newham Libraries as part of Newham Heritage Month, which celebrates the 10-year anniversary of the London 2012 Games.
The theme of Newham Heritage Month 2022 is 'What London 2012 Means To Us' and Pakiki Theatre have met several local sports heroes, including Amy Marren, Linda Strachan, Jumbo and Mik Basi in the course of their research.
Lee Power also spoke about his experience of reporting on the Olympics to co directors Vickie Holden and Raewyn Lippert, who said: "We have felt privileged to have heard first-hand memories from these Newham legends and the show aims to recreate some of the excitement of London 2012 for Newham's young people.
"The audience will learn about famous local Olympic and Paralympic heroes, the legacy of the Games, as well as the special place Newham has played in Olympic and Paralympic history.
"They will also find out about sporting opportunities available in the borough and experience the elation of the London 2012 Games in a fun and interactive way."
Newham Heritage Month is organised by Newham Council and generously supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and Royal Docks Team.
Shows are aimed at six to 12-year-olds and accompanying adults and will be performed at East Ham Library on June 11 (10am), Plaistow Library (June 18, 10am), Canning Town Library (June 18, 2.30pm) and Stratford Library (June 19, 2.30pm).
Free places can be booked by visiting newhamheritagemonth.org/contributors/pakiki-theatre or scanning a QR code.
Primary schools can also book a performance for KS2 children by visiting pakikitheatre.co.uk/contact-us.