West Ham head into manic period with defensive injuries piling up

West Ham head into a manic period ahead of Christmas as they wrap up the Europa League group stages, battle it out at the top of the Premier League and face a Carabao Cup quarter-final tie.

The Hammers will host Dinamo Zagreb at the London Stadium on Thursday evening (8pm), having already topped the group, before then travelling away to take on Burnley in the league on Sunday at Turf Moor (2pm).

It is then a trip to their London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, December 15 and home fixture against Norwich City on December 18 before then coming up against fierce rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, December 22 in the cup quarter-final.

Manager David Moyes will have to use his entire squad to deal with the number of games they have coming up, and will be hoping both Kurt Zouma and Ben Johnson are not injured after being forced off in their 3-2 win over Chelsea on the weekend.

Defender Aaron Cresswell missed out on the clash through a back injury he picked up against Manchester City and the boss will be hoping to not be without his defensive options heading into a huge fixture list.

The squad depth could prove costly, therefore it is expected that West Ham will look to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Chelsea's Marcos Alonso battle for the ball - Credit: PA

Boss Moyes wants to bring in 26-year-old Man City ace Nathan Ake to the London Stadium in January.

Angelo Ogbonna is out for the rest of the season with an ACL injury while the West Ham fans eagerly await the results of Kurt Zouma’s scan following the knee problem he picked up against Chelsea on Saturday.

The addition of a top-class centre-back in January now seems like somewhat of a necessity for the Hammers.

The Dutchman has not featured regularly for Pep Guardiola, however, since moving to the Etihad. Ake has made just 12 Premier League starts for Man City.

Issa Diop and Craig Dawson will be called upon now to perform with Ogbonna and Zouma out at present - the latter they're hoping for not very long to give Moyes options.