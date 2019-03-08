West Ham youngsters progress to national semi-finals

West Ham's Tom Welland and Frankie Woods (pic: West Ham BC) Archant

West Ham's Finlay James (pic: West Ham BC) West Ham's Finlay James (pic: West Ham BC)

Six West Ham boxers progressed to the semi-finals of the National Junior & Cadet Championships with success at the weekend.

Frankie Woods progressed in the 42kg division after seeing off the challenge from Chadwell rival Jake Lee.

In what was a scrappy bout, Woods controlled proceedings from start to finish to get the ball rolling for Hammers.

Tom Welland was next up and he also took on Chadwell oppoisition in the form of Kenny Smith.

Though Smith took the first round, Welland battled back to take the next two after a pep talk from coach Russell Gerrard to take the overall victory.

West Ham’s Finlay James came up against Western Counties champion Lewis Lee in his bout and picked off his opponent at will to ease his way through to the next round.

The trio will be joined by club colleagues Anastacia Butler, Noah Eastwood and David Brzezinski at the national semi-finals in Rotherham this weekend.