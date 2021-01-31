West Ham Women well beaten by title hopefuls

Published: 5:59 PM January 31, 2021

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 victory against West Ham as they remain on the coattails of Barclays FA Women’s Super League title rivals Chelsea and Manchester United.

The outcome of this one was never in doubt as Gareth Taylor’s side dominated from start to finish.

City, with USA World Cup star Abby Dahlkemper making her debut at the heart of the defence, were comfortable throughout the opening half at the Academy Stadium.

The hosts scored early, with Caroline Weir tucking home smartly at the far post as she finished off Chloe Kelly’s whipped-in cross from the right.

City continued to press and after Lucy Bronze had seen an effort deflected just off target, Kelly curled a shot inches wide.

Olli Harder’s side finally found a bit of forward momentum as half-time approached, and there was a half-chance when City goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck had to save Laura Vetterlein’s header from Maz Pacheco’s cross.

However, City doubled their lead in the 39th minute when Georgia Stanway smashed into the roof of the net after a Bronze cross wasn’t cleared.

City’s forward drive continued into the second period, and after Alex Greenwood saw a shot blocked, Lauren Hemp clipped what looked like a cross against the crossbar.

The hosts grabbed a deserved third goal when Ellen White glanced home a header from Greenwood’s corner kick.

Sub Rose Lavelle then profited from a Pacheco slip before tucking neatly past Mackenzie Arnold while fellow City replacement Laura Coombs came closest to adding a fifth late on.

West Ham head coach Olli Harder said: “Obviously it’s not the result we wanted, but it gave us another chance to weigh up the gap, or even the chasm, that exists between us and the top sides.

“City are one of the best teams in the league of course, and we saw just where we need to try and go. I was really pleased with the attitude and the application of all my girls.

“They kept going right up until the end and never gave up. We’ll need that kind of attitude in the camp because we’ve got a lot of important games coming up.

“Short-term results are really important, but again we’ve seen just how difficult it is to compete in Super League. Long-term, though, it’s about us creating that culture and that identity.

“Obviously I don’t think a lot of people expected us to get a result here today.

“It was more about the mentality within the squad and I was pleased with that overall.”

West Ham: Arnold, Redisch, Fisk, Flaherty, Vetterlein, Pacheco, Joel (Barker 71), van Egmond, Longhurst, Svitkova (Cissoko 81), Leon (Mustafa 85). Unused subs: Brosnan, Thomas, Dali.

