West Ham Women sign Tameka Yallop

Published: 7:51 AM May 11, 2021

West Ham United head coach Olli Harder after the final whistle during the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday January 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

West Ham United have made their first move ahead of the 2021-22 season as they've completed the signing of Tameka Yallop.

Yallop moves to the east London side having played for Brisbane Roar and Norwegian side Klepp, the former club of Hammers boss Ollie Harder.

Yallop is an experienced player and has made 82 appearances for Australia representing her country in a host of major tournaments, including the FIFA World Cup, AFC Asian Cup and the Olympic Games.

West Ham finished 9th in the WSL table as they ended their season with a 1-0 defeat at home to runners up Manchester City thanks to a goal from Ellen White.

She will wear the number 13 shirt at West Ham for the 2021-22 season a season that will be Harder's first full campaign in charge of the Hammers.

You may also want to watch:

On signing for the club she said "I’m super excited to be coming over and playing in the Women’s Super League,” Yallop told whufc.com.

“It’s a league that’s been getting stronger and stronger over the last couple of years and I’m excited to have the chance of playing in the competition for West Ham United."

I think that the WSL will suit the sort of player that I am because I enjoy the physical, fast-paced nature of European style football. It’s a good balance of technical possession and fast transition play.

“I really admire the level of professionalism that Olli brings to the game no matter what kind of club he’s managing at. I also enjoy his style of football: possession-based and always looking to change things and be better.

"He also promotes a really good team culture, which was another reason why I wanted to come and work with him again."

On completing the deal Hammers boss Harder went on to add "“We’re extremely pleased to have Tameka on board for the upcoming season," Harder observed. "She is somebody that I know well, brings a lot of professionalism and athleticism, and is a top-class player.

“We’re looking for people that will represent West Ham United in the best possible light and inspire the next generation of female footballers in our community – I believe that Tameka ticks all of those boxes.”

Yallop has played in six different leagues since beginning her professional career at Brisbane Roar in 2008.