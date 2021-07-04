West Ham women sign Melisa Filis and Claudia Walker

Published: 8:45 AM July 4, 2021

West Ham United have signed former Arsenal youngster Melisa Filis from London Bees.

Filis left Arsenal last summer for Bee's but now the 18 year old has another crack at the top flight with the Hammers.

Filis made her senior debut for the Gunners in December 2018 at the age of just 16, she made her Women's Super League debut for the Gunners against Reading assisting a goal for Katie McCabe.

She also scored a hat-trick for Arsenal against London Bee's in a Continental Cup clash during her time at the club.

Last season the midfielder featured in all 20 FA Women’s Championship matches for Bee's as they finished bottom of the table.

On signing for the east London club Filis said: "I’m looking forward to coming into the environment as a young player to really kick-off my pro career and play in the WSL.

"I like the intensity of the playing style, which will really suit me because I like to play a high energy game.

“I’m really excited to get going and can’t wait to get the season underway."

West Ham boss Olli Harder added: "Mel is a young England international with a lot of potential she first caught my eye with her attitude, and she is extremely dedicated, wants to work hard and understands the environment she is coming into.

“She has come through the Arsenal academy, where she has been educated well and has a fantastic work ethic,she is somebody that we’re looking to invest into for the future and she will add value to the team.”

The 18-year-old is the Hammers fourth signing with Claudia Walker, Zaneta Wyne and Tameka Yallop also signing.

Walker signed earlier in the week as she agreed a two-year deal with an option to extend for a third.

Walker played a crucial part in helping Birmingham retain their Women's Super League status as she netted five goals throughout the league season.

"I’m delighted to join West Ham United, it's a massive opportunity! The ambition the club has is something that I feel I can not only add value to, but something that I really wanted to be apart of.

“The way that the team plays really suits my style, I like to be aggressive, and look to be in the faces of the opposition at every opportunity so I think I complement the manager’s way of playing.”











