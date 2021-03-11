West Ham Women extend Rainer Hughes deal

Published: 10:15 AM March 11, 2021

West Ham United Women have announced the extension of their successful partnership with UK’s leading law firm, Rainer Hughes.

The partnership was formed as both entities share the same core values that support local communities in London and Essex.

Shenfield-based Rainer Hughes has provided sponsorship and support for the Women’s team since 2017 and provides a wide range of legal services, from litigation, crime and family through to Property, Probate, sports and media.

The company has been hugely supportive of the Women’s team, donating their dedicated matchday in June 2020 to raise awareness of domestic abuse and support the charities Hestia and Refuge.

West Ham United Women’s Managing Director Jack Sullivan and Rainer Hughes Senior Partner Sanjay Panesar both expressed their pride and happiness at renewing their partnership.

Sullivan said: “Rainer Hughes have kindly sponsored West Ham United Women since my first season and have provided great support to us over the last four years, and I know they will continue to provide great support in the future.

“They are a local firm who work hard not only for their clients, but for the wider community, and that ethos makes them a perfect partner for West Ham United Women.

"We look forward to working with Rainer Hughes, not only as our sponsors, but on tackling some of the difficult issues that continue to affect women.”

Panesar, who welcomed West Ham legend Carlton Cole to Shenfield’s Christmas Fayre to raise money for local charities, was equally enthusiastic about the renewal of the deal.

He added: “We are hugely proud to be sponsors of West Ham United Women, and to have been part of their journey to full-time professional status, the FA Women’s Super League and FA Women’s Cup final at Wembley.

“Jack Sullivan, the staff and players have welcomed us as part of the team, and it has been a privilege to offer our support to the Hammers over the last four years.

"As a West Ham fan since the age of seven, it has been a dream come true to work with my club, providing support and raising awareness for important causes, and we look forward to continuing doing so in the future.”