West Ham United women's launch first ever Virtual Conference

Published: 7:59 AM February 5, 2021

Chelsea and West Ham line up before the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Semi Final match at Kingsmeadow, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United women’s team, have launched the first-ever West Ham United Women’s & Bartercard SMEcosystem21 Virtual Conference, held in partnership with Enterprise4Good.

Giving people the opportunity to learn profitable new practises, network and share ideas with experienced business professionals.

In line with the club’s ethos of supporting the community, the Expo will give business owners and representatives a unique opportunity to network, exhibit and learn from experienced experts.

The event’s packed agenda, features keynote presentations from West Ham United’s Executive Director, Marketing and Communications, Tara Warren, who has risen from the role of Head of Marketing to take her place on the Board of a Premier League club with revenue ranked in the top 20 in world football.

West Ham United Women’s Managing Director Jack Sullivan, who has overseen the team’s transition from the semi-professional ranks to the fully professional FA Women’s Super League and the FA Women’s Cup final at Wembley, will share his experience of business and working in and around the local community.

As well as Bartercard Business Development and Marketing Manager Julia McCallion, who will tell the story of the innovative and successful trading system, which enables businesses of all sizes to exchange goods and services without spending their hard-earned cash, before giving further presentations on converting surplus stock into profit and winning new contracts.

Mark Kass, Founder & CEO of Enterprise4Good and operator of flexible workspaces HiveHubBarking and The Hive Enterprise Centre Southend will also talk about 'new ways of working' as businesses think about return back to something resembling normality post pandemic.

West Ham United Women’s Partner Vanquish Tech, one of the fastest-growing technology and IT services companies in London, will focus on how digital technology can help small local businesses and maximise profitability.

Vision Consulting, a leading chartered accountants and auditors, will share their expertise on accounting during the COVID-19 pandemic, while Andrew Charlton from online business organisers and promoters Hashtag Events will tell participants how to make the most of virtual events and networking.

After a lunchtime networking session, Jamie Jenkinson from Sector Insurance will help you ensure your business is properly insured during the pandemic, Ezra Virtual Coaching will provide instruction on how to ensure your team continue to work productively and profitably online, and Glenn Stokes from Premier Computer Support will discuss the importance of good IT support for your business.

West Ham United head coach Olli Harder after the final whistle during the FA Continental Tyres League Cup quarter-final match at Chigwell Construction Stadium, London. Picture date: Thursday January 21, 2021. - Credit: PA

The event will conclude with talks from West Ham United Women’s manager Olli Harder on how to get the best out of a team and two first-team players on their journey to professionalism and breaking down barriers and perceptions.

All the aforementioned presentations will be available for download to participants at any time throughout the day and after the event.

Everyone who signs up will received a free bartercard membership worth £936 for their company and be entered into a prize draw to win a signed West Ham United women's shirt.



