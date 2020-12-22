West Ham shut down early for Christmas due to Covid-19 precautions

Published: 11:00 AM December 22, 2020

West Ham United players celebrate their side's first goal of the game after an own goal by Birmingham City's Claudia Walker during the FA Women's Super League match at the SportNation.bet Stadium, Solihull.

West Ham Women had their fixture against Aston Villa postponed at the weekend.

After a small number of individuals returned positive tests for Covid-19, the decision was taken to rearrange the three matches for the women, under-23s and under-18s who share the same training facilities. The club said everyone’s safety and wellbeing is of paramount importance.

The individuals concerned immediately began a period of self-isolation in accordance with Public Health England and government guidelines and protocols.



As a precaution, the Chadwell Heath training site - home to the West Ham United Academy and the women’s first team squad - has also been closed slightly earlier for Christmas.

The women’s squad will now begin their winter break, returning to training on Monday, January 4, while the Academy will also close for a Christmas break and return as planned on Monday, December 28 after the site undergoes a deep clean.

The women have been drawn to play Durham at home in the quarter-finals of the FA Women’s Continental League Cup.

The fixture will be contested at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, the home of Dagenham & Redbridge, and will be played in the week commencing Monday, January 10.

Further information regarding the time and date of the Hammers’ Continental League Cup quarter-final will be released in due course.

The Hammers secured their spot in the last eight of the competition by finishing top of Group D, having picked up eight points from matches with Brighton & Hove Albion, Reading, and Charlton Athletic.

The Irons took two points from the away fixture with the Seagulls thanks to a penalty shoot-out victory, after a 2-2 draw, before defeating Reading 3-0 at home at the start of November.

A 4-0 away win over Charlton Athletic at the end of last month secured West Ham’s place as the group winners.

Durham, meanwhile, reached the quarter-finals thanks to their status as the top ranking side among the second-placed teams.

They claimed two wins from three matches played in Group A, finishing behind Aston Villa.