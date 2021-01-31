Salah sends Hammers packing

Published: 7:14 PM January 31, 2021

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scores their side's first goal against West Ham United during the Premier League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Lethal Liverpool brought West Ham United’s wonderful winning run to a clinical conclusion at London Stadium, where the rampant Reds gave David Moyes men a second-half lesson in clinical finishing.

Following a goalless opening 45 minutes, Mohamed Salah - having already netted seven times in his last seven outings against the Hammers - ended his six-game Premier League goal drought with a deadly double barrelled blast to take his tally to 21 for the season.

And with Georginio Wijnaldum then adding a late third, the match was already out of reach by the time that Craig Dawson bagged an 87th-minute consolation for West Ham, who had come into this game on an unbeaten eight-game run stretching back to December 27.

Despite their fine run of recent form, history was probably already against the Hammers, who had entered into this contest knowing that Moyes had never beaten Jürgen Klopp in his six previous encounters with the German boss, while his side had also gone nine games without a Premier League victory over the visitors.

West Ham’s win at Crystal Palace on Tuesday night had signalled their best-ever start to a calendar year with six straight victories in all competitions and kicking off in fifth spot, just one place and two points behind the reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions, the Scot predictably named an unchanged team.

In any event, a late registration had meant there was no place in the match-day squad for Friday’s loan signing Jesse Lingard and, although Liverpool forced the opening corner of the game, it was the Hammers who created the first real chance of the match, when Jarrod Bowen sent a deep cross into the visitors’ area where Pablo Fornals inexplicably opted to cut back into no man’s land rather than unleash a far-post shot.

Liverpool’s 3-1 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Thursday had ended a six-match winless run and an uncharacteristic four-game goal drought and, ominously it also meant that all three of the Reds’ awayday wins during the season to date had come in London.

West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen (centre) challenged by Liverpool's Divock Origi (left) and Thiago Alcantara during the Premier League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Returning to the capital three days later, Klopp made a trio of changes as Divock Origi, Xherdan Shaqiri and Nathaniel Phillips came in for injured duo Sadio Mané and Joel Matip plus substitute Roberto Firmino.

With less than 10 minutes on the clock, Origi fired high and wide from range before Wijnaldum followed suit, while at the other end, Reds’ skipper Jordan Henderson bravely beat Tomáš Souček to Michail Antonio’s lofted left-wing cross as the pair rose together in the six-yard box.

Thiago Alcantara also had a shot blocked by Antonio who, by now, was back in his own box defending and, midway through the half, with the Merseyside menace now growing, Salah nodded Andrew Robertson’s left-wing cross behind at the far post.

With the Hammers relying on swift counter-attacks to pose any threat of their own, Fornals started and almost finished a move that saw the Spaniard’s sprint upfield climax with a 12-yarder that was charged down by James Milner before being headed off the line by Robertson.

Antonio also forced West Ham’s first corner of the afternoon but Saïd Benrahma and Bowen over-elaborated and the chance to whip the ball into the mix was lost and the hosts’ general lack of conviction and confidence in front of goal, then saw the Hammers striker head meekly into Alisson’s clutches from a tight angle.

As a lively opening 45 minutes drew to a close, Origi then slid wide before Salah let fly with a low 20-yarder that forced Łukasz Fabiański into his first save of the afternoon - a stop that keep it goalless at the end of a first half in which the visitors had enjoyed 70 per cent possession without ever really hurting Moyes men.

Liverpool's Curtis Jones (left) and West Ham United's Declan Rice battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

Just after the restart, Declan Rice certainly hurt England team-mate Henderson with a challenge that cost him a booking before Souček also saw yellow for a late lunge on Thiago.

But Salah also looked to have emerged for the second half looking to inflict pain on the Hammers and, after seeing Cresswell deny him with a goal-saving, sliding clearance the lively Liverpool attacker then headed Henderson’s lofted through ball straight into the frozen Fabiański’s gloves.

At this rate, the Egyptian’s six-game goal drought was not looking destined to run to a seventh match and, after Antonio had muscled an opening for himself before curling wide, Klopp introduced Curtis Jones for Milner on 56 minutes.

As the German boss explained his reasons for hooking his veteran midfielder, the fresh-legged substitute made an immediate impact by picking out Salah on the right-hand edge of the Hammers area and, although Cresswell tried to close the angle, the Liverpool man curled an unstoppable 15-yarder around the flying Fabiański’s outstretched right glove and inside the left post.

Having waited so long for that long overdue goal, Salah did not hang around when it came to bagging his second of the day, when an over-enthusiastic West Ham naively left themselves wide open after forcing a corner of their own.

Bowen’s 68th-minute flag-kick was half-cleared to Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose searching crossfield ball found the sprinting Shaqiri and, as the home defence set off in desperate retreat, the Swiss international’s pinpoint pass arrived at the feet of Salah, who nonchalantly clipped a 10-yarder over the helplessly exposed Fabiański.

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and West Ham United's Michail Antonio battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the London Stadium - Credit: PA

With both Firmino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain seamlessly stepping from the bench in place of Shaqiri and then Origi, it was difficult to see West Ham recovering from those two Salah strikes and, on 84 minutes, the hosts were clinically ripped to shreds, once more.

This time, Alexander-Arnold found Firmino on the edge of the area and, after playing a clever one-two with fellow substitute Oxlade-Chamberlain, the Brazilian collected the England international’s deft backheel before squaring to Wijnaldum, who made it three with a simple six-yard tap-in.

And although Dawson side-footed home after Cresswell’s corner fell invitingly to him on the edge of the six-yard box, the on-loan defender’s third goal in seven matches with just three minutes of normal time remaining was but a mere consolation on a day when that magnificent run sadly came to an end.

West Ham: Fabiański, Coufal, Cresswell, Ogbonna, Dawson, Rice, Souček, Bowen (Fredericks 78), Fornals (Yarmolenko 62), Benrahma, Antonio (Noble 78). Unused subs: Martin, Balbuena, Lanzini, Diop, Johnson, Odubeko.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Henderson, Phillips, Wijnaldum, Milner (Jones 56), Thiago Alcantara, Shaqiri (Firmino 69), Salah, Origi (Oxlade-Chamberlain 80). Unused subs: Adrián, Kelleher, Minamino, Tsimikas, R Williams, N Williams.

Booked: Rice (47), Souček (50)

Referee: Jonathan Moss.