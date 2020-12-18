West Ham player ratings from Crystal Palace draw

Published: 11:18 AM December 18, 2020

Here's how the West Ham players rated in Wednesday night's 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

ŁUKASZ FABIANSKI: 6 – A quiet night for the Polish shot-stopper, who had no chance with Christian Benteke’s opener. Crucially, he was then perfectly placed to save the Belgian international’s elaborate flick and restrict the deficit to just one goal at the interval.

VLADIMÍR COUFAL: 8 – A man-of-the-match performance from the Czech Republic defender. Patrolling the right-flank, he policed Wilfried Zaha all evening, while also sending over the inch-perfect cross for Sébastien Haller’s spectacular equaliser.

AARON CRESSWELL: 7 – Bravely shook off a twisted ankle to get through the full 90 minutes during which time he put in a dependable shift in his left-back role.

ISSA DIOP: 5 – Called up in place of Fabián Balbuena for his first start since mid-September, the Frenchman looked ring-rusty and really should have got closer to the diving Benteke for Palace’s goal.

You may also want to watch:

ANGELO OGBONNA: 7 – The Italian marshalled the back four well and rarely gave the Palace attack any real sight of goal.

DECLAN RICE: 7 – Another captain’s innings from the England midfielder, who was constantly looking to exploit any holes in the Palace defence with his enviable range of passing.

TOMÁŠ SOUČEK: 6 – One of the midfielder’s quieter games at both ends of the pitch. Benteke’s airborne challenge on the Czech midfielder resulted in a second yellow card for the Palace striker.

JARROD BOWEN: 6 – Full of willing running, he kept the Palace defence on its toes before fading and sitting out the last 10 minutes.

PABLO FORNALS: 5 – Struggled to have any impact in the claret and blue creativity department during a subdued opening 45 minutes. Substituted at half-time.

SAID BENRAHMA: 7 – The Hammers' new boy continues to acclimatise to the Premier League but followed up a bright first start at Leeds United five days earlier with another radiant display.

SÉBASTIEN HALLER: 7 – Hammers' top-scorer had been struggling to shake off the attentions of uncompromising markers Cheikhou Kouyaté and Scott Dann before then launching himself into the Stratford skies and equalising with a sensational seventh strike of the season.

After netting that airborne, acrobatic volley, the club-record £45m signing will be hard pushed to bag a better goal in claret and blue.





Substitutes

MANUEL LANZINI (46 mins) : 6 – Replaced Fornals at the break but, despite looking livelier than his Spanish teammate, there were few fireworks from the second-half substitute.

ANDRIY YARMOLENKO (80 mins) : 5 – A cameo appearance from the Ukrainian international, who simply arrived too late to have any real influence on the contest.

ROBERT SNODGRASS (87 mins) – 5 – With the clock ticking down, the Scot was an unsuccessful last, hopeful throw of the dice from compatriot Moyes to try and force the win against 10 men.