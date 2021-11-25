West Ham looks to bounce back as fixtures pile up

West Ham United will be keen to bounce back as they face a busy week in the Europa and Premier leagues.

The Hammers will make the trip away to Rapid Vienna this evening (Thursday) before then travelling to Manchester City on Sunday and then hosting Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday, December 1.

West Ham’s team spirit has been a huge factor in their success over the past 18 months and their togetherness was evident once again as the squad united to wish Angelo Ogbonna well after he underwent surgery on his knee injury.

Ogbonna took to Instagram from his hospital bed to post a good luck message for the Hammers ahead of Saturday’s game at Wolves, and speaking after the defeat at Molineux, his fellow defender Kurt Zouma was quick to offer his support for the Italian footballer.

“We are all behind him, we all love him,” Zouma said. “He’s an important player for the club and the team and obviously we want him to come back as quick as possible.”

Zouma may only have been in east London since August, but he said he has seen drive within the team, and is sure that will stand them in good stead to bounce back swiftly from Saturday’s 1-0 loss.

“It was a disappointing game because we wanted to keep going in our good form and get the win but obviously it didn’t happen,” he said.

“There are days like this – we started the game well, but after the first 20 minutes I would say we were a bit short everywhere on the pitch.

"We couldn’t press well, they had the ball and made us run a bit more than usual and we conceded the goal in the second half.

“It didn’t happen at Wolves and it was a bad day, but we have many, many, many more games coming to change it up.

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek (right) jumps for the ball with Wolverhampton Wanderers' Hwang Hee-chan (left) - Credit: PA

“Hopefully we’ll get a win at Rapid Vienna on Thursday and get a reaction from Saturday. We have time to recover and prepare for the game, so hopefully we go there and win.

“We are all top players here and we have a great squad. We have to keep on working hard and we won’t win every game, but we want to win the majority of them.”