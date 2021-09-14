Players aim to make West Ham fans 'proud' with European run, says Fornals

Published: 4:00 PM September 14, 2021

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals said the squad wants to make the fans "proud" as they embark on their Europa League journey.

The Hammers will travel away to Croatia to take on Dinamo Zagreb in their first-ever group-stage match on Thursday evening (September 16) before returning to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Manchester United.

They head into the matches on the back of a 0-0 draw with Southampton following the international break.

“Yeah, we’re going to travel and start this new experience for every one of us and I hope we are going to make all the West Ham supporters proud of these Hammers,” Fornals said.

“We’re still unbeaten. Obviously we went to Southampton to keep winning and keep taking three points and we couldn’t, but the work is always there and we always try to get the three points and get through without conceding any goals and lucky for us we didn’t concede any goals.

You may also want to watch:

“We have been two weeks without each other, with a lot of players with their international teams, so we just trained together for two days.

“We’re a great team, we have really good players and of course we’re going to be selected for countries and we have to understand that and try to keep the same moves when we return.”

Southampton's Tino Livramento and West Ham United's Nikola Vlasic battle for the ball during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium. - Credit: PA

The 25-year-old is becoming a fans favourite after his impressive start to the new campaign and he shined when away on international duty.

Fornals returned to the Spain side after three years away, got an assist two minutes after being sent on as a substitute in his first game against Georgia, then scored on his first start against Kosovo.

“It was a great ten days. I was buzzing a lot and I was really happy and enjoying the experience but this is what life made.

“We are now here again with West Ham trying to keep winning games and winning points and that’s what I’m focused on right now.”