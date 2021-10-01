'Proper European night' as West Ham beat Rapid Vienna in Europa League

Published: 8:23 AM October 1, 2021

West Ham United's Said Benrahma (left) and Rapid Vienna's Filip Stojkovic battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

West Ham United manager David Moyes praised the maturity of his side’s display, a performance which yielded a second consecutive 2-0 win in the UEFA Europa League.

The Irons, playing their first-ever home game in the group stages of the competition, rose to the occasion with a battling performance to see off the challenge of Austrian side Rapid Vienna at London Stadium.

With great focus on the occasion prior to kick-off, Moyes was happy to claim the three points, courtesy of strikes towards the end of both halves from Declan Rice – his second in two games – and Said Benrahma.

"We deserved the three points, but it was hard-fought," Moyes said.

"I’m pleased that we’ve won. There were bits of the performance I thought we didn’t pass the ball as well as we have.

You may also want to watch:

"By the way, this is a new competition for us, a new experience, so we’ll find out a lot of things as we go along.

"We acquitted ourselves very well with the occasion.

West Ham United's Michail Antonio (centre) during the UEFA Europa League Group H match at the London Stadium, London. - Credit: PA

"It was a proper European night, with big thanks to all the supporters who came tonight.

"We didn’t disappoint with the result, that’s for sure. We’ve set really high standards and I’m desperate to keep them really high."

The Scotsman is pleased with his entire squad and how far they've come as a team since he returned to the club.

"It’s strange that we’re saying at West Ham we have to be the patient team in a game.

"That’s nice – that shows how far we’ve come – but overall the players are doing a great job.

"We made a few changes tonight and we gave other people opportunities, and they’re all contributing to the squad and to the team, and I’m going to need them.

"That’s why I’m taking a little bit of a chance with some of them at times, but I feel like it’s the right thing to do because we have an awful lot of games coming up."

Defensive midfielder Declan Rice has scored twice in two games in the Europa League.

"We’ve seen Declan Rice getting forward in many games now.

"We see it in training because he’s got that capability. We think sometimes, with his shooting capability, he’s got the ability to score [more] from his shooting.

"It was great that he got the goal – it was a really well-worked goal – and I’m pleased for Dec."