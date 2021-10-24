News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > Sport

Moyes praises determination of squad as West Ham beat rivals Tottenham

Author Picture Icon

Jacob Ranson

Published: 6:15 PM October 24, 2021    Updated: 11:28 PM October 24, 2021
West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the

West Ham United's Michail Antonio celebrates after scoring against Tottenham - Credit: PA

David Moyes praised the determination and resilience in his West Ham United squad following Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Irons may not have been at their fluent best against their local rivals, but they did enough to grind out a narrow victory at London Stadium.

Michail Antonio was the hero, volleying home Aaron Cresswell’s left-wing corner, but every player in Claret and Blue gave their all for the cause to keep Spurs at bay and score a win that takes West Ham above their opponents and into the top four.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp battle for the ball during

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp battle for the ball - Credit: PA

While UEFA Champions League qualification come the season’s end is a lofty ambition, manager Moyes has challenged his players to maintain their standards and continue to put the pressure on the Premier League’s leading lights.

It is now nine wins and seven clean sheets from 13 games in all competitions this season, including three out of three over the last eight days.

You may also want to watch:

"If you’d said to me at the start of the week that we’d win all three games and keep three clean sheets, I’d have said that would really difficult to do, as it’s really difficult to win three games in a week, but credit to the players," Moyes said.

"I don’t just mean the ones who played today, but also the ones who played in midweek and who have helped. It’s relentless, isn’t it!

Most Read

  1. 1 Cause of death remains unknown after body found in disused Forest Gate pub
  2. 2 Jailed man caught with knife in Stratford to be handed court order
  3. 3 Forest Gate triple shooting: 'Safety is everybody's business,' councillor says
  1. 4 Body found in derelict pub in Forest Gate
  2. 5 Road and rail disruptions to expect in east London this week
  3. 6 Car abandoned after triple shooting and stabbing at Forest Gate barber
  4. 7 Tom Hiddleston to appear as MCM Comic Con returns to ExCeL London in Royal Docks
  5. 8 Hundreds arrested after police crackdown on county lines
  6. 9 Worshippers at mosque in Upton Park aim to raise £35k for Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal 2021
  7. 10 Thames Barrier closing for 200th time amid potential east London flooding

"We dug in and it was slightly different to Everton and Genk, but we had our moments.

"We hit them fast on the break and had chances and didn’t quite make it, but we turned the ball over a bit more than we’d have liked today, given the opposition.

"We were playing against teams we’re probably going to be competing with, so it was always going to be a tight game."

The boss is setting the bar high for his Hammers squad with the aim of challenging the Premier League big boys for a place in Europe next season.

"We want to challenge the top four. I don’t know if we’ll stay there or where we’ll be at the end of the day, but I think the big thing is that it was another win.

"That’s two Premier League wins in a row and that’s really difficult to do.

"We have got big games coming up and it seems it’s never ending."


West Ham United
Football
East London News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Celebration Avenue in East Village E20

Crime

Man given community order after scratching name into Stratford property

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 24/02/09 of a woman using a gym as more must be done to encourage exercise in women

Housing

Manor Park Fitness Centre closing to make way for 'affordable' homes

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
firefighters

Westfield Stratford City

Westfield Stratford City reopens after shop fire caused by electrical fault

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
dr imafidon

TV

Newham maths whizz fills in for Countdown's Rachel Riley

Jon King

Author Picture Icon