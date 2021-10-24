Moyes praises determination of squad as West Ham beat rivals Tottenham

Published: 6:15 PM October 24, 2021 Updated: 11:28 PM October 24, 2021

David Moyes praised the determination and resilience in his West Ham United squad following Sunday’s 1-0 Premier League win over Tottenham Hotspur.

The Irons may not have been at their fluent best against their local rivals, but they did enough to grind out a narrow victory at London Stadium.

Michail Antonio was the hero, volleying home Aaron Cresswell’s left-wing corner, but every player in Claret and Blue gave their all for the cause to keep Spurs at bay and score a win that takes West Ham above their opponents and into the top four.

West Ham United's Declan Rice (left) and Tottenham Hotspur's Oliver Skipp battle for the ball - Credit: PA

While UEFA Champions League qualification come the season’s end is a lofty ambition, manager Moyes has challenged his players to maintain their standards and continue to put the pressure on the Premier League’s leading lights.

It is now nine wins and seven clean sheets from 13 games in all competitions this season, including three out of three over the last eight days.

"If you’d said to me at the start of the week that we’d win all three games and keep three clean sheets, I’d have said that would really difficult to do, as it’s really difficult to win three games in a week, but credit to the players," Moyes said.

"I don’t just mean the ones who played today, but also the ones who played in midweek and who have helped. It’s relentless, isn’t it!

"We dug in and it was slightly different to Everton and Genk, but we had our moments.

"We hit them fast on the break and had chances and didn’t quite make it, but we turned the ball over a bit more than we’d have liked today, given the opposition.

"We were playing against teams we’re probably going to be competing with, so it was always going to be a tight game."

The boss is setting the bar high for his Hammers squad with the aim of challenging the Premier League big boys for a place in Europe next season.

"We want to challenge the top four. I don’t know if we’ll stay there or where we’ll be at the end of the day, but I think the big thing is that it was another win.

"That’s two Premier League wins in a row and that’s really difficult to do.

"We have got big games coming up and it seems it’s never ending."



